These 20 airlines have the cleanest planes in the world

Skytrax on Tuesday released its annual rankings of the best airlines in plenty of categories.

As far as clean cabins go, Eva Air took top honors.

The British consulting firm asked travelers to rate airlines according to cleanliness of seats, carpets, washrooms, and more.

Skytrax has released its annual ranking of the world’s airlines.

Among the many prestigious categories is the ranking of carriers according to their cabin cleanliness.

“Passengers rated the standards and quality of cleanliness in the aircraft cabin for airlines,” the British consulting firm said. “Cleanliness and presentation of seat areas, tables, carpets, cabin panels and washrooms all contribute toward the final results.”

Here’s which airlines passengers said had the cleanest planes:

20. Finnair

19. Thai Airways

18. Bangkok Airways

17. Cathay Dragon

16. Qantas Airways

15. KLM Royal Dutch Airlines

14. Air New Zealand

13. Korean Air

12. Austrian Airlines

11. China Airlines

10. Lufthansa

9. Qatar Airways

8. Cathay Pacific

7. Swiss International Air Lines

6. Hainan Airlines

5. Asiana Airlines

4. Singapore Airlines

3. ANA All Nippon Airways

2. Japan Airlines

1. EVA Air