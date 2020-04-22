Airmen in the UK are wiping down ‘everything a pilot would touch’ in order to keep fighter jets flying

caption A 494th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief cleans an F-15E Strike Eagle to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, April 16, 2020. source US Air Force/Senior Airman Christopher S. Sparks

Airmen deployed to the UK are helping maintain combat readiness by sanitizing aircraft after flights.

The task requires sanitizing everything in the cockpit, including any tool, button or switch the aircrew may have come in contact with during their flight, to keep the disease from spreading among squadrons.

The 48th Maintenance Group is ensuring combat readiness in response to the COVID-19 pandemic by sanitizing the cockpit of every aircraft after each flight.

“It’s a good measure to help prevent spreading the disease to our aircrew,” said Staff Sgt. Daniel Solis-Reyes, 494th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief. “We don’t want to bring anything back to the squadron, so we make sure to properly dispose of any of the items we use.”

“Basically everything a pilot would touch, we’re wiping down and cleaning,” said Senior Airman Daniel Smalls, 492nd AMU crew chief.

Crew chiefs are required to take safety precautions to help protect themselves and others.

Personal protective equipment for cleaning includes wearing gloves, goggles and foot protection while using a sanitizing solution spray and cloth. Afterwards, each item is properly disposed of before the airman returns to the squadron.

“We’re taking all the preventative measures we can to help stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Senior Airman Evan Boulais, 493rd AMU crew chief. “We are trying to keep everything as clean as possible while maintaining our readiness.”