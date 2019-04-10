6 wired headphones under $20 that will save Bluetooth lovers so much frustration on their next flight

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

caption Having Bluetooth headphones is great — until you remember that airplane entertainment systems require traditional wired headphones. source Delta News Hub/Flickr

Bluetooth headphones are convenient for their lack of annoying, constantly tangled cords.

However, most airlines still use traditional aux-cord options for watching movies or TV on a flight – which I experienced recently to my own frustration.

If you only have Bluetooth headphones and want to avoid the low-quality $2 headphones offered mid-flight, here are six headphone options under $20 that you can add to your travel kit and stay entertained for all future flights.

On my last flight, as soon as I sat down in my seat, I realized that the plane had a traditional aux-cord set and I only had Bluetooth headphones. I was subsequently forced to spend the next two and a half hours in the air without the lovely company of Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga. I was off in the deep end, forced to choose between abandoning my favorite movie stars or shelling out $2 for the crude, plastic, in-flight headphones that have horrible sound quality and hurt my ears halfway into a film.

I took a nap instead.

While wireless options offer many benefits for life on the ground, the shift away from headphone jacks can be frustrating for frequent travelers hoping to take advantage of their time in the sky with a cinematic experience. If you find yourself constantly sitting down in your seat and realizing you have no way catch up on movies or TV shows, these six under-$20 headphones are necessary additions to your travel kit. Keep them in your carry-on or check-in bag solely for in-flight use and ensure that you’ll never fly again without being able to tune into your personal mile-high theater.

JBL Tune 110

source JBL

These lightweight headphones from JBL are comfortable in your ears and have a strong level of bass for the price point. The flat cord design reduces tangling and is more than three feet long, so you can lean back comfortably without worrying that they might rip out of the jack or worse, your ears.

Yinyoo KZ ES4

source Amazon

If you prefer headphones that drape behind and over your ear, these buds from Yinyoo are a great option. Plus, they come equipped with noise-cancelling technology so you can completely immerse yourself in a cinematic experience in the sky.

Earpollution EPD33 Plugz Earbuds

source Amazon

Earpollution is another good choice if your prioritize noise-cancelling technology during your travels. They come with three different ear tips so you can choose the one that best fits your ears.

AmazonBasics On-Ear

source Amazon

If you want high-quality products for a reasonable price, AmazonBasics is always a great place to start your search. On-ear headphones are typically more expensive than their earbud counterparts, but you can get this pair for only $16. Plus, these are especially great because the ear cups rotate, making them easy to pack away in your carry-on.

AmazonBasics In-Ear

source Amazon

These in-ear headphones from AmazonBasics are, in fact, fairly basic, but they do have a cushy earbud that should help avoid irritation compared to the $2 in-flight options. These have a long cord like the JBL Tune 110s but are not noise cancelling. For less than $10, this is a solid value for the product category’s baseline features.

Sony EX14AP

source Best Buy

For the $10-$20 price range, it doesn’t get much better than these earbuds from Sony. While they aren’t noise cancelling, Insider Picks Guides Editor Les Shu says they have “pretty loud and clean sound, particularly on the plane.”