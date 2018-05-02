An airplane passenger in China was detained for 15 days after removing an emergency exit door because the cabin was ‘stuffy’

caption The man reportedly said he didn’t realize he was opening the emergency exit. source kryzhov/Shutterstock

A man was detained for 15 days after removing an emergency exit door on an airplane that had landed at China’s Mianyang Nanjiao Airport, according to The South China Morning Post.

The 25-year-old man, who has only been identified by his surname, Chen, reportedly said he was attempting to bring fresh air into the cabin, which had become hot.

He said he didn’t realize the latch he pulled down would open the emergency exit.

“Because it was so stuffy, so hot on the plane, I just pushed down on the window handle beside me. When the door fell out, I panicked,” he told The South China Morning Post.

Chen was later detained by authorities for 15 days for the unauthorized removal of aviation facilities and received an $11,000 fine to cover the costs associated with the door’s removal.

The airline has not been identified, but it reportedly said the emergency exits were pointed out to Chen and other passengers and that it would take a significant amount of force to open one.

In February, a United Airlines passenger was arrested after deploying and using the emergency exit slide on a flight that was boarding at New Liberty International Airport. The man claimed he had boarded the wrong flight, but United confirmed the man was on the correct flight.

In January, a passenger on a delayed Ryanair flight climbed onto a wing before the plane deboarded in Malaga, Spain. The passenger was reportedly frustrated by having to wait to get off the plane. He was also arrested after the incident.