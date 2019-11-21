This high school student built a Bluetooth speaker in the shape of a giant Apple AirPod — see the pictures

caption The AirPod Max isn’t an official Apple product, but it is a functional Bluetooth speaker. source Aaron Beckman

A 17-year-old high school student found himself with a viral Reddit hit on his hands when he built a giant Bluetooth speaker in the shape one of the hottest gadgets around: Apple’s best-selling AirPods.

The 10-inch-tall AirPod is a fully functional wireless speaker, according to its creator, a Minnesota high school student named Aaron Beckman. Beckman posted a picture of his creation earlier this month on the r/MildlyInteresting Reddit thread, where it’s since accrued more than 78,000 upvotes and 2,000 comments.

To make the AirPod speaker – which he’s dubbed the “AirPod Max” – Beckman used a 3D printer, available through his high school’s robotics team, to replicate and blow up an accurate clone of the AirPods.

Beckman shared these photos of his AirPod Max speaker, and told us a little about how he built it:

Beckman’s AirPod design is incredibly faithful to the original.

caption The AirPod speaker on the left, and Apple’s AirPods on the right. source Aaron Beckman; Apple

His AirPod speaker includes even the smallest details of Apple’s earbuds, from the small buttons and grooves, to the “L” that marks that it’s for your left ear.

caption The AirPod speaker on top, and Apple’s AirPods on the bottom. source Aaron Beckman; Apple

Aside from using a 3D printer to construct the AirPods speaker surface model, Beckman used paint to draw on the “L” and black dots, and window screen to create the mesh look of the speaker inside the AirPod.

source Aaron Beckman

Beckman also assembled the electronics to make his giant AirPod a functional speaker. Next, he plans to build a matching right-ear AirPod Max, so he can get stereo sound.

source Aaron Beckman

Like any functional Bluetooth speaker, Beckman built in a charging port that allows him to re-power the battery after use. Beckman told Business Insider that from design to completion, his AirPod speaker took around 22 hours to complete.