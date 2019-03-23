You don’t need an iPhone to use Apple’s AirPods — Here’s how to pair them with an Android phone

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

You can use Apple’s AirPods to listen to music and take phone calls if you have an Android phone.

But you won’t get the benefit of using special features like automatic pairing since they’re designed to work best with Apple products.

Using the below steps, you can pair AirPods with your Android phone just like you would any other Bluetooth device.

Apple’s AirPods work best with iPhones, iPads, and other Apple products, but that doesn’t mean you won’t be able to use them if you own an Android phone. When paired with Android devices, Apple’s wireless earbuds can still be used to listen to music and take phone calls.

Apple made a surprise announcement on Wednesday when it unveiled its second-generation AirPods, which start at $159 just like the older model. The new wireless earbuds support hands-free Siri access and are powered by an all-new H1 chip designed specifically for headphones which enables faster pairing with Apple devices. Plus, Apple now offers the option to purchase them with a wireless charging-compatible case for $40 more.

Of course, you’ll be missing out on many of those benefits, like Siri compatibility, the pairing mechanism that automatically connects the buds to a nearby device when the case’s lid has been opened, and their ability to pause music when one earbud is removed from the ear.

But if you do want to connect Apple’s AirPods to an Android device, follow the steps below.

1. Make sure Bluetooth is turned on.

Navigate to the settings menu on your Android device to ensure Bluetooth is switched on. Bluetooth can usually be found alongside the settings for Wi-Fi on most Android phones.

2. Hold down the button on the back of the AirPods case and open the lid.

This makes the AirPods discoverable to nearby devices. An indicator light on the inside of the case should be blinking white when in this mode.

3. Look for your AirPods in the list of available devices.

The Bluetooth section of your Android device’s settings menu will display a list of available devices to connect to. Your AirPods should be in this list now that you’ve held down the button on the back of their case.

4. Tap your AirPods to pair them with your Android phone.

Once you see your AirPods in the list of available devices, tap them to link them to your phone. Some phones, like Samsung’s new Galaxy S10, will even tell you that the AirPods are connected for audio and phone call use and will let you toggle these features from within the settings menu.