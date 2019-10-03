6 international airports that are an extremely long way from the city they are named after

caption A sign for departures at Gatwick Airport, UK. source Shutterstock

Some airports name themselves after cities which, in reality, they are miles away from.

Some of the worst offenders are almost 100 miles from their “home” cities. Here are the top six.

A common complaint of travellers landing at several airports with London in their names is that they aren’t in London at all.

London Luton (32 miles,) London Southend (37 miles,) and London Stansted (36 miles) have named themselves “London” airports, despite all of them being located more than 30 miles from the capital.

But there are far worse offenders from around the world who take the names of cities they’re miles from.

Here are the worst six.

6. Stockholm Västerås Airport – 62 miles from Stockholm, Sweden.

caption Stockholm Västerås Airport is 62 miles from Stockholm. source Google Maps

Stockholm Västerås Airport is 62 miles west of Stockholm, Sweden’s capital.

Stockholm Västerås warns travellers that it wil take them at least 70 minutes to drive into Sweden’s capital from the arrivals terminal.

The airport flies to Spain and London, and is a Ryanair hub.

5. Oslo-Torp Airport — 66 miles from Oslo, Norway.

caption Oslo-Torp Airport is 66 miles south of Oslo across the fjords. source Google Maps

Oslo-Torp is 66 miles from Oslo city center.

The train to get to the Oslo from the airport takes about 1 hours 45 minutes, according to the airport.

4. Memmingen (Munich West) — 70 miles from Munich, Germany.

caption Memmingen Munich West airport is 70 miles from Munich source Google Maps

A bus runs from Munich central station to Memmingen Airport, which takes 1 hour and 20 minutes.

Flights from Memmingen go to France, Germany, Italy and Belgium.

3. London Ashford Airport — 73 miles from London, UK.

caption London Ashford Airport is 73 miles southeast of London on the Kent coast. source Google Maps

The airport – also known as Lydd Airport – is actually closer to France (40 miles away across the English Channel) than it is to London.

It offers international flights to Le Touquet in France.

2. Frankfurt-Hahn Airport — 73 miles from Frankfurt, Germany.

caption Frankfurt-Hahn Airport is 73 miles west of Frankfurt, Germany’s 5th largest city. source Google Maps

There’s no train from Frankfurt-Hahn Airport into Frankfurt’s town center, so you have to get there with a 1 hour 20 minute bus or car journey.

Budget airlines Ryanair and Wizz Air fly out of Frankfurt-Hahn.

1. Paris-Vatry Airport — 98 miles west of Paris, France.

caption Paris-Vatry Airport is 98 miles east of Paris. source Google Maps

Paris-Vatry Airport is a whopping 98 miles from Paris, which takes over two hours to reach by car.

The airport is conveniently located for Disneyland Paris, though. Disneyland Paris, despite its name, is not actually in Paris either.

Flights from Paris-Vatry Airport go all over the world: to the US, eastern Africa, and Japan.