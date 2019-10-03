6 international airports that are an extremely long way from the city they are named after

By
Bill Bostock, Business Insider US
-
A sign for departures at Gatwick Airport, UK.

caption
A sign for departures at Gatwick Airport, UK.
source
Shutterstock

A common complaint of travellers landing at several airports with London in their names is that they aren’t in London at all.

London Luton (32 miles,) London Southend (37 miles,) and London Stansted (36 miles) have named themselves “London” airports, despite all of them being located more than 30 miles from the capital.

But there are far worse offenders from around the world who take the names of cities they’re miles from.

Here are the worst six.

6. Stockholm Västerås Airport – 62 miles from Stockholm, Sweden.

caption
Stockholm Västerås Airport is 62 miles from Stockholm.
source
Google Maps

Stockholm Västerås Airport is 62 miles west of Stockholm, Sweden’s capital.

Stockholm Västerås warns travellers that it wil take them at least 70 minutes to drive into Sweden’s capital from the arrivals terminal.

The airport flies to Spain and London, and is a Ryanair hub.

5. Oslo-Torp Airport — 66 miles from Oslo, Norway.

caption
Oslo-Torp Airport is 66 miles south of Oslo across the fjords.
source
Google Maps

Oslo-Torp is 66 miles from Oslo city center.

The train to get to the Oslo from the airport takes about 1 hours 45 minutes, according to the airport.

4. Memmingen (Munich West) — 70 miles from Munich, Germany.

caption
Memmingen Munich West airport is 70 miles from Munich
source
Google Maps

A bus runs from Munich central station to Memmingen Airport, which takes 1 hour and 20 minutes.

Flights from Memmingen go to France, Germany, Italy and Belgium.

3. London Ashford Airport — 73 miles from London, UK.

caption
London Ashford Airport is 73 miles southeast of London on the Kent coast.
source
Google Maps

The airport – also known as Lydd Airport – is actually closer to France (40 miles away across the English Channel) than it is to London.

It offers international flights to Le Touquet in France.

2. Frankfurt-Hahn Airport — 73 miles from Frankfurt, Germany.

caption
Frankfurt-Hahn Airport is 73 miles west of Frankfurt, Germany’s 5th largest city.
source
Google Maps

There’s no train from Frankfurt-Hahn Airport into Frankfurt’s town center, so you have to get there with a 1 hour 20 minute bus or car journey.

Budget airlines Ryanair and Wizz Air fly out of Frankfurt-Hahn.

1. Paris-Vatry Airport — 98 miles west of Paris, France.

caption
Paris-Vatry Airport is 98 miles east of Paris.
source
Google Maps

Paris-Vatry Airport is a whopping 98 miles from Paris, which takes over two hours to reach by car.

The airport is conveniently located for Disneyland Paris, though. Disneyland Paris, despite its name, is not actually in Paris either.

Flights from Paris-Vatry Airport go all over the world: to the US, eastern Africa, and Japan.