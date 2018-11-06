13 airports with the most over-the-top holiday decorations

caption Chicago O’Hare’s holiday train. source Chicago O’Hare International Airport/Facebook

While the holidays are generally a horrible time to travel, some airports take it upon themselves to alleviate stress by adding a little holiday magic.

From indoor ice skating rinks to real-live carolers, see which airports take the holiday spirit to the next level.

Munich Airport in Germany opens up an entire Christmas market.

caption Walk around an entire Christmas market before your flight? Check. source Courtesy of Munich Airport

The Munich Airport has been home to an indoor Christmas market annually for 20 years. The winter wonderland is filled with pine trees, seasonal treats, souvenir shops, an ice skating rink, and live music.

The market is open every day from November 17th to December 26th.

You can take a ride on the Polar Express to get to Chicago O’Hare International Airport in Illinois during the holidays.

caption Riding the airport train has never looked so festive. source Chicago O’Hare International Airport/Facebook

Chicago’s “Holiday Train” has been around for 20 years, and is the most festive way to arrive at the airport during the holiday season. Usually, six cars are festively adorned with colorful lights and bows, while hand poles are transformed into candy canes and Santa sits up front in his sleigh.

The train runs from November to December.

If you go to Heathrow Airport in England around Christmas, you just might meet Rudolph.

caption Who wouldn’t want to be welcomed home by a reindeer? source Heathrow Airport/Facebook

Heathrow has become known for its adorable Heathrow bear advertisements around Christmas, but the airport decorations themselves are just as good. Christmas trees and sparkly lights can be found throughout, and there’s even a (fake but realistic) reindeer to pet.

Denver International Airport in Colorado has its own ice skating rink.

caption A delayed flight has never been more fun. source Denver International Airport/Facebook

Denver International Airport has free ice skating between November 23rd and January 6th, with occasional live music and performances.

There’s holiday décor as far as the eye can see at Changi Airport in Singapore.

caption Nothing says “Christmas” like a giant toy horse in the middle of the airport. source Prayitno/Flickr

Changi Airport goes wild for the holidays. In addition to terminals being decked out, Hello Kitty and Friends stop by to spread Sanrio-themed holiday cheer. There’s also a drone show in which drones fly around in the shape of a snowflake, as well as plenty of activities in which travelers can win prizes.

Helsinki Airport in Finland gets lit up with thousands of lights.

caption Pretty twinkle lights throughout the airport is a great excuse to sing Christmas carols as you wait to board. source Helsinki Airport/Facebook

Helsinki Airport calls itself “Santa’s official getaway” during Christmas, and it’s easy to see why. Santa walks around the ornately lit airport spreading joy to all, there are two gift wrapping stations, and signs abound that say “We love Christmas!”

Zurich Airport in Switzerland gets a visit from Santa.

caption Say hello to Santa on your trip. source Zürich Airport/Facebook

Zurich Airport gets a Swarovski crystal-studded makeover for the holidays, and Santa is a common sight.

Düsseldorf Airport in Germany turns into an “airport on ice” around the holidays.

caption You’ll almost want your flight to be delayed. source Düsseldorf Airport/Facebook

Düsseldorf Airport sets up an indoor ice rink complete with a disco ball during the holidays. It’s set up before security, so even non-flyers can join the fun.

San Francisco International Airport in California is lined with cheerful Christmas trees.

caption Driving through a line of Christmas trees to get to your flight makes it way more fun. source San Francisco International Airport (SFO)/Facebook

The drive up to SFO is so beautifully decorated with Christmas trees and festive lights you’ll almost want to get stuck in traffic.

Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport in the Netherlands spends around 250 hours setting up for Christmas each year.

caption Santa accompanied by roller skating helpers makes for a holly jolly flight. source Amsterdam Airport Schiphol/Facebook

The Amsterdam Schiphol Airport is decorated with 200 Christmas trees and 32,000 ornaments during the holidays, along with 2,132 feet of string lights.

Santa flies in to greet travelers at the Los Angeles International Airport in California.

caption Only in LA would Santa fly in on a helicopter. source LAX/Facebook

At LAX, Santa makes quite an entrance, trading his sleigh for a helicopter. Between the staff acting as Santa’s helpers and the pretty decorations inside, getting stuck at LAX wouldn’t be the worst.

Vancouver International Airport in Canada has an annual “Holiday Hamper Drive.”

caption “Please DO feed the reindeer.” source Vancouver International Airport/Facebook

Along with festive decorations throughout the airport, YVR’s biggest holiday celebration is their “Holiday Hamper Drive,” which donates hampers full of holiday meal essentials to families in need. The event includes live music, cookie decorating, a visit from Santa, and a photo booth.

Orlando International Airport in Florida sets up a giant Christmas tree in the center of the airport.

caption Giant Christmas tree in the center of the airport? Yes please. source Orlando International Airport (MCO)/Facebook

Orlando, Florida, may not see any white Christmases, but that doesn’t stop them from getting into the holiday spirit. The airport features a giant tree at its center, which becomes a backdrop to mesmerizing live ballet performances during the holidays.

