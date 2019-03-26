The box for Apple’s new AirPods might be a hint that the long-promised AirPower might finally be released after over a year of delay

caption Apple’s VP of Worldwide Marketing Phil Schiller unveiling the AirPower at a company event in September 2017. source Apple

Apple’s updated AirPods have a surprise on the packaging: Images of AirPower, Apple’s still-unreleased wireless charging pad.

The packaging shows the new AirPods case being charged with AirPower, and refers to the device by name.

Apple first announced the AirPower in September 2017, but it was reportedly delayed due to technical issues, and the company hasn’t publicly said much about it since.

Could the packaging hint that AirPower is on the horizon?

The AirPower, Apple’s long-promised wireless charging pad, has resurfaced on packaging for Apple’s updated AirPods.

The AirPower was first unveiled in September 2017 alongside the iPhone 8 and iPhone X, but it was delayed amid reports that it had faced technical challenges in development.

People who received the new AirPods this week quickly noticed that the AirPower mat is pictured on the packaging and mentioned by name on the box, dropping a hint that it could finally be on its way. The biggest new feature in the new AirPods is a wireless charging case, so it would make sense for Apple to launch its own wireless charger in a similar timeframe.

AirPower Pictured on Retail Box for AirPods Wireless Charging Case https://t.co/FbwD4TW4hm by @waxeditorial pic.twitter.com/ln3xUd3C3i — MacRumors.com (@MacRumors) March 25, 2019

Based on previous announcements from Apple, AirPower will be able to charge up to three Apple devices wirelessly by placing them on the surface of the mat.

The iPhone X, Xs, Xs Max, Xr, 8, and 8 Plus models all suport wireless charging using devices made by third parties including Mophie and Belkin, but Apple’s AirPower will have some secret sauce – the iPhone will be able to display on its screen the charging level of any Apple Watch or AirPods also on the mat.

Apple is selling the new AirPods with the wireless charging case for $199; standalone wireless cases for use with existing AirPods are available for $79. There’s still no official release date for the AirPower, but we’ve reached out to Apple for comment.