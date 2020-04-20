Airstream just unveiled the new $238,000 Atlas camper RV built on a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter — see inside

caption 2020 Airstream Atlas. source Airstream

Airstream has unveiled the new 2020 Atlas RV built on the chassis of a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 with a 170-inch wheelbase.

The Atlas comes with a full bathroom, kitchen, Murphy bed, couch, and a television.

The sides of the $238,071 van can expand out to make room for the Murphy bed.

Airstream has unveiled the 2020 Atlas RV camper built on the popular Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 chassis.

The company partnered with the automaker for the camper RV series to give the Atlas a “Mercedes-Benz performance and Airstream quality,” according to its website.

Airstream’s choice of a Sprinter base is unsurprising: the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is a popular campervan chassis pick for both large companies like Airstream, and smaller independent van conversion companies.

In total, the 2020 Atlas has similar amenities as other luxury camper RV conversions – such as a kitchen, bathroom, and sleeping area – but with the Airstream and Mercedes touch of luxury. The camper RV is 24-feet long and sleeps two. However, the van can seat up to four people: two at the driver and passenger seats, and two on the couch, which comes with seatbelts.

Keep scrolling to see the inside of the Atlas:

Like a pop top camper, the sides of Atlas’ body can extend out further for a more spacious interior. This extra space allows passengers to pull out the Murphy bed in place of the couch.

caption 2020 Airstream Atlas. source Airstream

The 73-inch by 73-inch mattress is made of springs that allow for a “supportive” and “ergonomic” sleep, according to Airstream.

caption 2020 Airstream Atlas. source Airstream

Two of the couch’s seats can recline, allowing passengers to prop up with a footrest.

caption 2020 Airstream Atlas. source Airstream

There are also two small height-adjustable tables that can be placed in front of the couch and the passenger seat, while its swiveled back, to serve as a dining and workspace.

caption 2020 Airstream Atlas. source Airstream

For a relaxing night in the RV, Airstream built reading lights and book shelves by the couch-bedside.

caption 2020 Airstream Atlas. source Airstream

Further entertainment options includes a 40-inch Samsung LED Smart TV with a sound bar can extend out of its storage unit with the push of a button.

caption 2020 Airstream Atlas. source Airstream

Customers can pick from several interior color schemes, including a “Tommy Bahama” edition of the Atlas that offers a bar and custom tropical-esque upholstery and decor.

caption 2020 Airstream Atlas. source Airstream

Like many non-camper homes, the Atlas has a bathroom with a medicine cabinet vanity, faucet, shower, and porcelain toilet. The latter is a deviation from the typical pull-up or portable toilets found in many camper vans.

caption 2020 Airstream Atlas. source Airstream

Bathroom storage comes in the form of a closet with hangers and drawers, storage space under the sink, and a cabinet behind the vanity.

caption 2020 Airstream Atlas. source Airstream

The kitchen is equipped with dual burner gas stove tops, a sink, a convection microwave, a 9.1 cubic feet refrigerator-freezer, a pantry, and a kitchen fan.

caption 2020 Airstream Atlas. source Airstream

The water for the sinks and shower — heated through a tankless water heater — is sourced from the 23-gallon fresh water tank. There are also 31-gallon grey and 23-gallon black water tanks onboard Atlas.

caption 2020 Airstream Atlas. source Airstream

Atlas can also be used off-grid with its 3.2-kilowatt diesel generator, converter inverter, and two 12-volt batteries.

caption 2020 Airstream Atlas. source Airstream

There’s also a 300-watt solar system onboard for an environmentally friendly supply of energy.

caption 2020 Airstream Atlas. source Airstream

An air conditioning and heat pump unit aboard Atlas controls the temperature inside the camper cabin. But for times when passengers want some fresh air instead, the camper also has a sunroof that comes with shades and a screen.

caption 2020 Airstream Atlas. source Airstream

There’s also an electronically-powered awning that allows passengers to enjoy a sunny afternoon outside in the shade.

caption 2020 Airstream Atlas. source Airstream

Atlas’ exterior also has storage compartments, motion-activated lights, an outdoor shower connection …

caption 2020 Airstream Atlas. source Airstream

… and cabin door steps that retract when the door closes.

caption 2020 Airstream Atlas. source Airstream

In total, Atlas is 10 feet, six inches tall, and 8 feet, three inches wide including the air conditioning unit. However, the camper’s interior standing height is only 6 feet, 6 inches, with an interior width of 7 feet, 4.5 inches.

caption 2020 Airstream Atlas. source Airstream

The tiny home is powered by a Mercedes-Benz 3.0-liter V6 diesel engine, allowing the vehicle to achieve 188 horsepower and 325 foot-pounds of torque. In total, Atlas has an estimated 16 to 18 highway miles-per-gallon rating.

caption 2020 Airstream Atlas. source Airstream

The van’s dashboard has charging ports, cup holders, and a storage compartment. The driver and passenger’s seats can also swivel to face the inside of the van.

caption 2020 Airstream Atlas. source Airstream

The Sprinter has also been modified to include Airstream’s “Air Ride Suspension” that allows the van to optimize its drive while on the road.

caption 2020 Airstream Atlas. source Airstream

The 2020 Airstream Atlas starts at $238,071.