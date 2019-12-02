Turkey and the Assad regime kill at least 21, mostly civilians, in northern Syria in airstrikes

caption A Civil defence member reacts at a damaged site after an airstrike in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, Syria February 9, 2018. source assam Khabieh / REUTERS

At least 21 people have been killed in separate airstrikes in Syria, according to human rights groups and the Syrian Democratic Forces.

The strikes come as the Syrian regime is attempting to resume control over rebel-held territory in Idlib, and Turkey seeks to eradicate SDF troops from northeastern Syria.

BEIRUT (Reuters) – Syrian government air strikes on the rebel-held area of Idlib killed at least 11 people and wounded dozens on Monday after hitting two outdoor markets, Syrian civil defense forces said.

Syria’s northwestern corner, including the Idlib region, is the last major chunk of territory still in rebel hands after more than eight years of war.

The air strikes hit a fruit and vegetable market in Maaret al-Numan, south of Idlib, and a second produce market in Saraqib to the east, according to the White Helmets, a civil defense and rescue group operating in rebel areas of Syria.

Photos and videos posted by the group on Twitter showed victims being carried away from demolished produce stands and charred vehicles.

Syrian President Bashar Assad met an envoy to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday to discuss the situation in Idlib and attacks launched by militant groups based there, according to a tweet from Syria’s presidency.

There was no mention of the air strikes on Syrian state media.

The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor, put the number of those killed in the attack at 15. It said separately that Russian air strikes had targeted a prison in Idlib, causing casualties and prisoners to flee. It did not provide specific figures.

Russia, which has supported Assad against rebels and militants in his country’s civil war, and Turkey, long a backer of rebels, co-sponsored a “de-escalation” of conflict agreement for the area earlier this year that has since faltered.

The region is home to hundreds of thousands of people who fled other parts of Syria as government forces advanced through the country since Moscow joined the war on the side of Assad in 2015, tipping the conflict in his favor.

A separate airstrike by Turkey killed at least 10 civilians in the town of Tal Rifaat, according to Kurdish-led forces in the area, The Washington Post reported Monday.

Eight of those killed were children, The Post reported, citing Syrian Democratic Forces spokesman Mervan Qamishlo, who added that the strikes hit a market just yards away from a school and a Red Crescent facility.

(Reporting for Reuters by Khalil Ashawi; writing by Eric Knecht; editing by Mark Heinrich)