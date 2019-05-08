Heartbreaking photo captures Ajax players’ devastation after their meltdown to Tottenham

- source
- Matthew Ashton/AMA/Getty Images
- Tottenham pulled off a miracle comeback over Ajax on Wednesday, scoring three goals to make the Champions League final.
- The reaction of Ajax players said it all, as several players simply lied down the field, while others pulled their shirts over their heads, or stared off into the distance.
One day after Liverpool’s incredible comeback vs. Barcelona, Tottenham somehow topped them with a miraculous comeback of their own, scoring three goals to beat Ajax on aggregate to make the Champions League final.
After the Hotspur’s Lucas Moura scored the game-winning goal in the final seconds to complete a hat trick and the comeback, Ajax players melted down.
Several players collapsed to the field, while others pulled their shirts over their heads or simply stared into the distance.
- source
- John Thys/AFP/Getty Images
- source
- Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images
Liverpool and Tottenham will now face off in the Champions League final in a matchup of two teams who got there via miracles.