Former Senator Al Franken says he regrets resigning from office over sexual misconduct allegations

Former Sen. Al Franken of Minnesota resigned from the Senate in December of 2017 over eight different sexual misconduct allegations, but said he regrets abruptly leaving office without a proper ethics investigation in a newly-published interview in The New Yorker.

Franken told the New Yorker’s Jane Mayer, “Oh, yeah. Absolutely,” when asked if he wished he had stayed in the Senate in time for the allegations to be thoroughly investigated in the Senate Ethics Committee, telling Mayer that after pressure from the rest of the caucus, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer informed him he had no choice but to resign.

In promoting the piece on Twitter, Mayer argued that Franken had been “railroaded” and “almost NOTHING his main accuser said checks out,” referring to conservative talk-show host and model Leann Tweeden.

Multiple women, including Tweeden, accused Franken of inappropriate behavior or touching as the country grappled with the issue of sexual misconduct and the #MeToo movement arose in the wake of misconduct allegations against Harvey Weinstein and Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore.

In December of 2017, a photo emerged of Franken – who worked as a comedian before being elected to the Senate – jokingly pretend to grab Tweeden’s breasts while she was asleep on a 2006 USO tour Franken and Tweeden preformed overseas, preforming comedy to deployed US troops.

A conservative Los Angeles radio station released the incriminating photo in November of 2017 without contacting Franken’s office for comment or talking to others on the tour on the context behind it.

Tweeden also alleged that Franken wrote a skit specifically with a kissing scene in order to get her to kiss him, and took the photo as a form of retribution to “demean her” after she rejected his advances, leading her to feel “powerless” and “violated.”

The New Yorker spoke to multiple other people who traveled on that specific USO tour and said the photo was a direct reference to a skit Franken and Tweeden preformed that included Franken making a joke to Tweeden’s character that “a woman your age should have a complete breast examination every year.”

Franken denied writing the kissing skit specifically to preform it with Tweeden, saying he acted it out with multiple other comedians on prior USO tours.

Both Franken and eight others on the USO tour interviewed by the New Yorker said they had “no memory” of Tweeden being uncomfortable with the skit or complaining to anyone about Franken at the time, citing other raunchy skits with sexually-charged that Franken and Tweeden preformed together.

Multiple SNL writers and others who knew Franken in the comedy world said it was par for the course for Franken to engage in outrageous, “burlesque” humor in the context of USO tours, with one saying, “it was a mockery of someone acting in bad taste.”

Two more of the alleged incidents of Franken’s inappropriate behavior oc cured after Franken was elected to the US Senate, with a woman named Lindsay Menz accusing Franken of groping her during a photo op at the Minnesota State Fair and one still-anonymous former Senate staffer accusing him of forcibly kissing her in the Senate.

At the time, a number of US Senators called for Franken to resign, leading Schumer – in Franken’s telling – to finally tell Franken he had to resign or accept being censured and losing his committee assignments, or else Schumer would order the entire Democratic Senate caucus to unanimously call for his resignation, which a spokeswoman for Schumer denied him saying.

While 36 of Franken’s former Senate democratic colleagues had publicly called for Franken’s resignation, many of them told the New Yorker they now regret doing so, with Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont calling it “one of the biggest mistakes I’ve made” in his 44 years in the Senate, and independent Sen. Angus King of Maine saying, “Al deserved more of a process. I don’t denigrate the allegations, but this was the political equivalent of capital punishment.”