A truckful of chicken tenders crashed on an Alabama highway, and the sheriff’s office had to tell people not to eat them

caption Authorities urged people not to scavenge the wreckage of this truck for its spilled contents: frozen chicken tenders. source Cherokee County Emergency Management Agency via Facebook

A truck overturned on an Alabama highway over the weekend, spilling frozen chicken tenders onto the road.

The local sheriff’s office went on Facebook to urge motorists not to eat the thawing tenders.

That post went viral, racking up more than 2,800 shares over the course of a few days.

If you were considering eating the chicken tenders that spilled out of an overturned semitruck in Alabama, local authorities would like you to reconsider.

“The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is asking that no one try to stop to get the chicken tenders that were spilled from the 18 wheeler accident last night on Highway 35,” the agency posted on Facebook over the weekend.

“You’re creating a traffic hazard! It’s a crime to impede the flow of traffic,” it continued. “Those cases have been on the ground for over 24 hours and are unsafe to consume. Anyone who is caught could be facing charges.”

The post went viral and has so far racked up more than 2,800 shares and 500 comments. The truck driver’s apparent wife, Stacy-Ann Smith, also said in a comment on the Facebook post that the driver and father of her children is safe at home.

By Monday, the accident had been cleaned and Highway 35 – about 90 miles northeast of Birmingham – had reopened, the sheriff’s office said.

Read more: Truck spills cranberries in accident on Cape Cod bridge

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, chicken should be kept below 40 degrees Fahrenheit and cooked to a minimum internal temperature of 165 degrees to avoid food-borne illnesses.

“I about hit some people coming down through there tonight, like five or six people with flashlights trying to cross the road,” Sherry Bowen White said on Facebook, according to the Macon Telegraph. “I wondered what they were doing.”