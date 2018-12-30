Alabama and Clemson both dominant en route to yet another meeting in the national championship

caption Alabama and Clemson will add yet another chapter to their epic rivalry in the national championship on January 7. source Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

The college football national championship is officially set, with Alabama once again taking on the Clemson Tigers for the title.

Alabama won their way into the game with a dominant win over Heisman winner Kyler Murray and the Oklahoma Sooners.

Clemson also cruised to the title game, taking down Notre Dam 30-3.

For the third time in four years, Alabama and Clemson will play for the college football national championship.

Both teams punched their tickets to the title game on Saturday with decisive wins over their opening opponents in the College Football Playoff.

Clemson kicked off the action with a 30-3 win over Notre Dame in the Cotton Bowl.

A slow start for both teams left the game tied 3-3 through the first quarter. But the Tigers offense came alive as the game went on, with freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence throwing for 327 yards and three touchdowns in an impressive showing. The Clemson defense never gave an inch, breaking through for six sacks and holding a Notre Dame team that averaged over 450 total yards through the regular season to just 248 yards of offense.

A few hours later, Alabama added yet another solid victory to their undefeated 2018 campaign, taking down Kyler Murray and the Oklahoma Sooners 45-34.

After receiving the opening kickoff, the Crimson Tide jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. The Sooners would eventually get on the board, but would never bring the game within a score.

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who had injury concerns coming into the game, looked every bit the reigning champion that he was, completing 24 of 27 passes for 318 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Tide to victory.

Saturday’s games set up a familiar meeting between Alabama and Clemson for the national title at Levi’s Stadium in San Francisco. It’s the fourth consecutive year that the Tigers and Crimson Tide will meet in the College Football Playoff, and the third time they’ll play for the championship.