An Alabama school removed the doors from its bathroom stalls in order to keep teens from vaping

In an attempt to combat rampant teenage vaping, a high school in Alabama went the extreme route of stripping the doors off of two of its bathroom stalls.

In an interview with Insider, the school’s principal said he removed the doors off of two stalls in a bathroom where students would congregate to vape.

The principal said he decided to act after a student was found lying on the bathroom floor after allegedly suffering from a bad reaction to vaping.

The decision comes on the heels of a surge in lung disease and at least five deaths allegedly related to vaping.

Parents at the school spoke out against the bathroom door removals, arguing it was a violation of their children’s privacy.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

In a desperate attempt to combat rampant teenage vaping, one school in Alabama has taken measures to the extreme and opted to completely strip the doors of a few of its bathroom stalls.

The bathroom stall razing, originally reported by WAFF 48, occurred at Wilson High School in Florence, Alabama. Administrators at the school claim teachers and students witnessed vape smoke filling the bathroom on a daily basis. While it had been originally been reported that the doors were removed from all the boy’s bathroom stalls, the school’s principal, Gary Horton, told Insider two doors were removed from the stalls in one specific bathroom located in the hallway of an old gym where he says students were known to congregate and vape.

“This was a temporary solution until I could find a better solution to the problem,” Horton said.

Horton said the decision to strip the bathroom stalls of their doors came two weeks after a student was found lying unconscious on the bathroom floor, supposedly the result of vaping. Horton hoped stripping the stalls of their doors would dissuade students from sneaking out of class for quick hit.

“I tried to do and will do what’s best for the safety of our kids,” Horton said.

Five people have died and at least 450 have gotten sick in a sudden surge in vaping related lung illnesses

The news comes on the heels of a recent and seemingly sudden surge of lung illness associated with vaping. Over 450 people have contracted serious lung illnesses believed to be associated with vaping, prompting the Centers for Disease Controls and Prevention to launch an investigation. At least five people spread out across five separate states have died this year from lung illnesses allegedly linked to vaping. Just last week in Oakland, California, a teen’s lung collapsed after a blister popped in his chest cavity a few months after purchasing a THC vape.

Even with these heightened concerns over student health, several parents spoke out against the school’s action, saying the removal of walls went a step too far and constituted a clear privacy violation.

“I don’t like it,” Rachel Munsey, one of the student’s parents, told WAFF 48. “They take their only private place in the school that they can do their business.” Another parent, Brandon Campbell described the practice as, “a little excessive.”

The parent backlash had an effect. Late last week, Horton said one of the stall doors had been placed back. Horton told Insider that the other door would be replaced sometime this week. Looking forward, the school’s principal said he will have adult monitors go in and out of the restroom to look and smell for students vaping.

“If something really bad were to happen to a student and I hadn’t done something to address it then that’s my responsibility too,” Horton said.

The bathroom stall removal marks the latest in creative, and often invasive, attempts by schools to combat vaping on campus. Some high schools have started installing smoke detectors specifically designed to flush out vape smoke. In another more extreme case, a Texas school restricted its dress code to ban long sleeve shirts and jackets after students were found tucking away small vapes and blowing smoke into their sleeves.