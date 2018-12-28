An Alabama defender had a hilarious reaction when he suddenly realized during a press conference that he was about to say something Nick Saban would not have liked

Here we go ???? Asked @AlabamaFTBL stud DT @QuinnenD1 about @TheKylerMurray and Quinnen almost spoke his mind about the @HeismanTrophy winner: "I feel like Kyler Murray is not… nah, I'm good." #Sooners #CrimsonTide #OrangeBowl pic.twitter.com/Cr03Zu2RP8

— Jeff Kolb (@JeffKolbTV) December 27, 2018