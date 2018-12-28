An Alabama defender had a hilarious reaction when he suddenly realized during a press conference that he was about to say something Nick Saban would not have liked

- source
- Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
- Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Quinnen Williams – who is widely expected to be one of the top picks in the 2019 NFL Draft – hilariously saved himself from making a serious gaffe and getting in trouble with head coach Nick Saban.
- Williams spoke to the media in advance of Alabama’s Saturday-night matchup with the Oklahoma Sooners in the 2018 Orange Bowl.
- When a reporter asked him a question about Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray, Williams almost started trashing the Heisman Trophy winner before he seemingly realized his mistake and not-so-subtly avoided finishing his sentence.
- Check out the hilarious video below:
Here we go ???? Asked @AlabamaFTBL stud DT @QuinnenD1 about @TheKylerMurray and Quinnen almost spoke his mind about the @HeismanTrophy winner: "I feel like Kyler Murray is not… nah, I'm good." #Sooners #CrimsonTide #OrangeBowl pic.twitter.com/Cr03Zu2RP8
— Jeff Kolb (@JeffKolbTV) December 27, 2018