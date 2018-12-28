An Alabama defender had a hilarious reaction when he suddenly realized during a press conference that he was about to say something Nick Saban would not have liked

By
Meredith Cash, Business Insider US
-
Alabama defensive lineman Quinnen Williams nearly trashed Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray before hilariously avoiding finishing his sentence.

caption
Alabama defensive lineman Quinnen Williams nearly trashed Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray before hilariously avoiding finishing his sentence.
source
Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

  • Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Quinnen Williams – who is widely expected to be one of the top picks in the 2019 NFL Draft – hilariously saved himself from making a serious gaffe and getting in trouble with head coach Nick Saban.
  • Williams spoke to the media in advance of Alabama’s Saturday-night matchup with the Oklahoma Sooners in the 2018 Orange Bowl.
  • When a reporter asked him a question about Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray, Williams almost started trashing the Heisman Trophy winner before he seemingly realized his mistake and not-so-subtly avoided finishing his sentence.
  • Check out the hilarious video below: