37 of the biggest differences between the live-action ‘Aladdin’ and the animated movie

caption Jasmine doesn’t wear a bracelet of her mother’s in the animated film. source Disney

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for Disney’s live-action “Aladdin.”

“Aladdin” makes a lot of changes from the 1992 movie.

Many of the big changes involve Jafar, a new female character, and a new song for Princess Jasmine.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Disney’s live-action “Aladdin” is now in theaters and while the main story is still in tact, the remake takes a lot of liberties from the original animated classic.

Keep reading to see the biggest changes the live-action movie makes from Disney’s original animated classic.

1. The “Arabian Nights” song at the film’s start is completely revamped and expanded.

caption This version of “Arabian Nights” is much more family friendly from its original incarnation. source Disney

In the original movie, “Aladdin” opens on the song “Arabian Nights” with a peddler riding across the desert on a camel on his way to Agrabah. The story of Aladdin (played by Mena Massoud) and Jasmine (Naomi Scott) is then told to us by the unnamed peddler.

The remake scraps this entirely. The original opening of “Aladdin” contained the lyric “where they cut off your ear if they don’t like your face,” a line which was changed when the film was released on video to the friendlier “where it’s flat and immense and the heat is intense.”

In the 2019 film, a future version of the Genie recalls the story of Aladdin and Jasmine years later to his two children. It’s one of the best changes the live-action film makes to the story in terms of story. The peddler was merely telling viewers about a legend. Disney also changes the lyrics to “Arabian Nights” again. It’s tough to compete with the original lyrics, though. You can listen to the new version of “Arabian Nights” here.

2. Aladdin doesn’t steal any bread at the film’s start.

caption Instead of stealing food to live, Aladdin steals other items to pawn off for food. He seems to have a better relationship in this film with the people who run the food carts. source Disney

Instead, he trades stolen goods for food and receives a bag of dates. When he spots a hungry family, Aladdin gives the bag of food to them. In the animated movie, Aladdin hands off his bread after a mad dash from guards during his opening song “One Jump.”

3. Aladdin has shoes!

caption Have you ever tried walking on hot sand barefoot? It’s hot! source Disney

It never made sense that a barefoot Aladdin was running around Agrabah. His feet should have been cut up and injured. It made less sense to see a barefoot Aladdin in the wintry scene near the film’s end. He could have lost some toes! So it made much more sense to see Aladdin given some fresh kicks in the new film.

4. Jasmine is in the Agrabah market from the moment the movie begins and meets Aladdin right away.

caption Unlike the animated movie, Jasmine wears a pretty white shawl while trying to conceal her identity. In the original movie, she wears the equivalent of a potato sack over her clothes. source Disney

In the original movie, Jasmine sneaks out of the palace later on to head into the market to defy her father.

5. Jasmine steals and gives bread, not an apple to a young child.

caption It leads the duo to run through the city of Agrabah. source Disney

Perhaps this is a nod to the bread Aladdin steals and gives away to a child in the animated version.

6. Aladdin tells Jasmine to trust her at a different point of the film.

caption This happens under different circumstances in the animated film. source Disney

After Jasmine gives a child a piece of bread with no way to pay for it, the bread owner goes after her. Aladdin swoops in at just the right moment and asks Jasmine if she trusts him to get her out of a pickle.

There are two changes here. The first is that Aladdin originally pretends to be Jasmine’s concerned brother searching for his mentally ill sister. That’s completely scrapped here.

The other change is the new timing of the “Do you trust me?” line. In the animated film, Aladdin and Jasmine are running away from guards. When they reach a seemingly dead end, Aladdin asks Jasmine if she trusts him and the two dive off of a building together.

7. Jasmine is with Aladdin as he runs through the Agrabah market for the singing of “One Jump.”

caption Jasmine appears in the remake much earlier. source Disney

Aladdin still sings it, but Jasmine was never running from palace guards with Aladdin this early in the movie.

8. Jasmine’s nervous to use a stick to jump from building to building in the remake.

caption Aladdin doesn’t have to convince Jasmine to take a leap of faith in the original. source Disney

Her animated counterpart was fearless and did it without any coaxing from Aladdin, immediately impressing both him and his monkey Abu.

9. Jasmine has a handmaid named Dalia.

caption Nasim Pedrad plays Dalia. source Disney

This is a completely new character who doesn’t exist in the animated movie at all. Unlike the animated film, the Genie takes a romantic interest in Dalia.

10. Jasmine lies to Aladdin and tells him she’s a handmaid to the princess.

caption Jasmine never tells Aladdin that lie in the animated movie. source Disney

In the animated movie, Aladdin finds out early that Jasmine is a princess when palace guards arrest him and she tries to prevent it from happening. Aladdin doesn’t find out until later in the remake that Jasmine is actually the princess.

11. The remake tells us that Jasmine’s mother died.

caption As a result, Jasmine wears her mother’s bracelet around her wrist. source Disney

Jasmine’s mother didn’t just die. She was apparently killed. We never hear much at all about the Sultan’s wife in the original movie.

Read more: ‘Aladdin’ answers the mystery of what happened to Jasmine’s mother and it only leaves us with more questions

12. Jasmine wears a beloved bracelet that belongs to her mother in the remake.

caption Aladdin originally offers Jasmine’s bracelet to a man in the market to save her life. source Disney

Jasmine has no such bracelet in the animated movie. Abu steals the bracelet from Jasmine in the new film and it acts as a catalyst for Aladdin to go and see the princess again.

13. Prince Andars is the prince who tries to win over Jasmine in the live-action film.

caption Billy Magnussen appears as a version of the prince seen above in the live-action film. source Disney/Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In the animated movie, the prince, who’s dressed in similar colors, is referred to as Prince Achmed. Rajah bites into the rear of his pants.

14. Jasmine gets her own song called “Speechless.”

caption Naomi Scott’s voice here is transcendent. source Disney

Jasmine teases the song early in the film when Jafar tells her to stay silent. She sings the song in opposition to the idea that women should be seen and not heard. Jasmine sings the full song at an important part near the film’s end.

15. This Jasmine wants to be Sultan.

caption Jasmine wants to have a say in the way her kingdom is ruled. source Disney

The animated Jasmine wanted to escape the laws of Agrabah that held her back and marry for love, not be paired with someone in an arranged marriage.The new Jasmine is still being forced to see potential suitors to marry, something she doesn’t take kindly to, but she’s more ambitious and asks her father why she simply can’t be the next Sultan.

16. Aladdin is arrested by the palace guards for a completely different reason.

caption Aladdin is caught in the palace after meeting with the princess. source Disney

In the animated film, it’s simply because Jafar wants to get close to him. He knows that Aladdin is the true “diamond in the rough” he’s been searching for to gather a magic lamp for him.

In the remake, Aladdin is arrested for sneaking around inside the palace while trying to return a bracelet to Jasmine.

17. We never see Jafar disguise himself as an old man to visit Aladdin in prison.

caption This Jafar somewhat tries to befriend Aladdin. source Disney

Instead, Jafar immediately takes him on a trip to the Cave of Wonders to gather the magic lamp. Jafar doesn’t try to hide his appearance from Aladdin. Instead, he tries to bond with him by telling him he was once a thief as well.

18. The Cave of Wonders isn’t much of a wonder.

caption The difference is night and day. source Disney

it’s much smaller than the one we see in the animated movie, confined to one small and dreary cavern. In the animated movie, the cave is brightly lit with several rooms for aladdin to explore before he finds the lamp. There really is no search necessary in the remake.

19. Aladdin meets the magic carpet in a different way.

caption The carpet is also larger than we remember it. source Disney

In the animated movie, the shy carpet sneakily approaches Aladdin and Abu before joining their crusade for the magic lamp.

The remake shows the carpet stuck under a giant rock and Aladdin comes to his rescue before they become pals. The magic carpet does get trapped under a rock briefly in the animated film, but it’s not until after the cave starts to crumble.

20. The magic carpet doesn’t try and stop Abu from touching the gem stone.

caption The magic carpet is just standing by on the sidelines. source Disney

In the animated film, the carpet tries desperately to hold Abu back until he can’t hold him back any longer. Abu snatches the red gem from the hands of a golden monkey in the original film. In the remake, Aladdin trips over and kicks the red gem off of a small ledge and it lands right in front of Abu.

21. The sexy women in the song “Friend Like Me” are all replaced.

caption Aladdin doesn’t get sexy dancers in the remake. source Disney

It isn’t shocking that Disney avoided using the scantily-clad women from the original “Aladdin.” If you know how the song plays out in the original movie, it’s a little silly to see them replaced all of a sudden with multiple versions of the Genie (no matter how comfy and cool his Genie pants look).

22. There are new rules to making wishes in this “Aladdin.”

caption Now, the lamp glows blue when it’s rubbed. source Disney

In the animated film, Aladdin could just make a wish. In the remake, you need to make a wish while rubbing the lamp for whatever reason. Aladdin takes advantage of this new clause in the remake by fooling the Genie into believing his first wish was to get out of the Cave of Wonders. Aladdin never rubbed the lamp though while making the wish, so it didn’t count, effectively giving Aladdin an extra wish.

23. A lyric in “Prince Ali” is changed to a cruder one to have an entirely different effect.

caption In the animated film, Jasmine is rubbed the wrong way by Aladdin’s actions during this song, not the Genie. source Disney

Jasmine gets turned off by the idea of Prince Ali in the animated movie when she catches him blowing kisses to a bunch of ladies at random.

In the live-action movie, Jasmine is put off by a lyric the Genie sings during the Prince Ali number: “Heard your princess was hot. Where is she?”

That line is completely different from the one Robin Williams sings in the animated version. Once he enters the palace he heads over to the Sultan and sings the words, “Heard your princess was a sight. Lovely to see.” No one is offended by those lyrics in the original version.

24. There’s a big dance party added to the “Aladdin” remake.

caption Jasmine leads the women during this dance sequence until Aladdin steps in. source Disney

The Bollywood-inspired dance scene is one of the remake’s highlights. We even get to see Aladdin bust a move with a little help from the Genie. (Aladdin makes it very clear he’s not a dancer.)

25. Abu and Prince Ali’s crew never bust through the palace doors.

caption Abu is too large to fit comfortably inside the palace in the new “Aladdin.” source Disney

The moment leads to Jafar getting crushed behind the door with Iago. Instead, Aladdin and the Genie simply appear inside the palace after the song’s end to meet with the Sultan, Jasmine, and Jafar.

26. Jafar never creepily demands to marry Princess Jasmine early in the film.

caption Jafar doesn’t ask the Sultan to marry Jasmine at all in the remake. source Disney

In the original movie, the Sultan rebukes, saying that Jafar is “so old.” It’s one of the film’s funniest lines in an otherwise uncomfortable scene. In 2019’s “Aladdin,” the topic is never brought up until the film’s very end and it feels shoehorned into the movie.

27. A lot of the “A Whole New World” carpet ride feels watered down.

caption The entire carpet ride feels like Aladdin and Jasmine are on a ride at Disneyland. They’re seen holding onto the carpet here. source Disney

We don’t get to see Aladdin give Jasmine a flower that the magic carpet plucks for her or see the two tumbling through the skies of Agrabah. Instead, Aladdin and Jasmine move side to side and up and down on a rather lifeless carpet. According to press notes, the actors were tied in, kneeling on a foam mat, and were placed on a giant rig that was in front of a blue screen. It makes the entire scene sound a lot less magical.

28. When Jafar’s scheme to trick the Sultan goes awry, he doesn’t make a run for it.

caption Jafar makes a grand escape in the animated movie. source Disney

In the animated film, Jafar uses magic and a smoke bomb to make a quick escape before he can get arrested. In the live-action film, Jafar’s not nearly as handy. He allows himself to be arrested and has his parrot Iago release him from his cell.

29. Jafar steals the lamp from Aladdin, not Iago.

caption Iago doesn’t do all of the dirty work for Jafar here. source Disney

In the animated film, Iago humorously disguises himself as a flamingo and sneaks into a part of the palace to steal the lamp when Aladdin isn’t looking. In the remake, Jafar walks past Aladdin discreetly on the street, and swipes the lamp in passing.

30. Iago is never force fed any crackers.

caption The Sultan is obsessed with giving the parrot crackers in the original movie. source Disney; composite by Kirsten Acuna/INSIDER

The Sultan made it a habit to shove crackers down Iago’s throat. It made for a few laughs in the original. That concept is ditched in this film.

31. When Jafar wishes to be Sultan he doesn’t receive white robes.

caption Jafar’s Sultan reveal is less dramatic. source Disney, composite by Kirsten Acuna/INSIDER

One of the most iconic moments of the original “Aladdin” is seeing the Sultan’s majestic white robes transfer over from Jasmine’s father to Jafar. In the process, Iago gets his own little Sultan hat, too. Not only does Jafar get darker robes instead, but Iago remains hatless in the new movie. Poor Iago.

32. Jafar doesn’t sing one of the best songs in the entire movie.

caption You never get to hear Jafar sing the line, “So Ali turns out to be merely Aladdin.” source Disney

One of the best parts of the animated movie doesn’t make it into the live-action adaptation. When Jafar becomes Sultan in the original film, he uses it as a chance to humiliate Aladdin in front of Jasmine and her father by singing a reprisal of “Prince Ali.” The song which introduced Aladdin in such a grand fashion to Jasmine is now used to strip him of the fake title he claimed to great effect.

It’s not alluded to at all in the remake. Instead, Jafar simply tells Jasmine Ali is actually Aladdin, something she suspected. It all makes for a very unsatisfying reveal.

33. Aladdin is sent away by Jafar in less dramatic fashion in the remake.

caption While fans may appreciate the scene appearing in the remake, it’s one that could have been cut or changed. source Disney

Jafar sends Aladdin packing in a palace tower to a wintry unnamed destination with Abu and the magic carpet in the animated movie. Once there, Aladdin needs to find and save both Abu and the carpet while avoid being crushed by the massive tower. It’s thrilling and there’s a moment where you’re genuinely afraid for Aladdin’s life.

In the remake, Jafar simply sends Aladdin and Abu away to an unnamed location but not in a palace tower. The omission of the tower deflates the moment entirely. Aladdin merely needs to find Abu before he quickly gets rescued by the magic carpet sent by the Genie. Sending Aladdin away was fruitless here. The scene merely seems to exist as a nod to the original film.

34. Jasmine is not seen in her iconic red outfit in the remake and she never tries to seduce Jafar.

caption This is scrapped all together. source Disney

After Jafar becomes the Sultan he makes some dark changes to the palace interior. Among them, are new red outfits for the Sultan and Jasmine.

In the 1992 movie, Jafar wishes for Jasmine to fall in love with him. He doesn’t know that’s beyond the Genie’s powers, so Jasmine takes advantage of the moment and plays along to distract Jafar as Aladdin tries to take back the magic lamp. This never seemed like a scene that would appear in the live-action film. It’s too sexy and inappropriate, especially since Jafar refers to Jasmine as his “pussycat.”

Instead, Jasmine is given a gorgeous pink outfit near the end of the 2019 film in which she sings her new song, “Speechless.”

Read more: 12 iconic moments missing from the live-action “Aladdin”

35. So many small moments are changed because of the third act’s overhaul.

caption None of this is seen in the remake. source Disney

When Jafar becomes Sultan and quickly asks to be the world’s greatest sorcerer afterwards, he makes a lot of changes that don’t make it into the remake so no one can get in his way.

He turns Abu into a toy, Jasmine’s tiger into the size of a kitten, and the magic carpet is unraveled and made into a long thread. When Jasmine deceives him, Jafar places the princess into a larger hour glass filled with sand. The tables are turned on the Sultan and Iago is seen stuffing his face with crackers.

36. Jafar never becomes a massive snake to fight head-to-head with Aladdin.

caption Jafar goes from being a sorcerer to a snake in the animated film. source Disney

Arguably the biggest and most memorable moment from the animated movie is when Jafar transforms into a giant snake near the movie’s end.

Aladdin calls Jafar a cowardly snake, causing the villain to transform into a larger version of his beloved staff. Aladdin goes up against the serpent with a sword before convincing Jafar to become a genie himself.

In the remake, the big showdown cuts past the most interesting moments of the third act and fast-forwards to Aladdin tricking Jafar to wish himself into the cosmic being. Instead, we see Iago transformed into a larger version of himself which is far less interesting.

37. Jasmine is made Sultan at the film’s end.

caption This makes more sense than Aladdin becoming the ruler of Agrabah. source Disney

Sorry Aladdin. You’re never going to be Sultan of Agrabah in this film. Honestly, that’s a great fix. As Jasmine explains in the live-action movie, she has been training and studying for this her whole life. Aladdin hasn’t and, from what we see in the movie, he doesn’t have the greatest public speaking skills.