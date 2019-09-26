15 gifts for “Aladdin” fans — from a themed LEGO set to pair of Jasmine-inspired ears

source Overstock

A live-action remake of the OG Disney classic “Aladdin” was released earlier this year to much success (though the 1992 original can’t be beat).

One of my favorite things about both movies are the extravagant scenes – the Sultan’s palace overlooking Agrabah, the magic carpet flying over the city, and of course, all the musical numbers.

With the release of the live-action movie on DVD and digital download, I rounded up 15 gifts for every kind of Aladdin fan, from a LEGO set featuring the Sultan’s palace to a makeup collection by M.A.C.

The live-action movie just came out on DVD and digital download, so you can relive that shining, shimmering magic whenever you want. Or you can pick up your own Genie lamp, or sweep a Jasmine-inspired blush on your cheeks, or build a LEGO version of the Sultan’s palace in your living room.

Whether you like the new live-action remake of “Aladdin” or know all the lines to the original animated movie, you’ll want every single item here.

Here are 15 great gifts for yourself or anyone who’s a fan of Aladdin:

A pair of ears for the Jasmine fan

Forget the Minnie ears – the “Aladdin” superfan will want a pair of Jasmine-inspired ears. This pair also has a sequinned-covered bow with designs from the magic carpet.

A Genie lamp

This limited-edition replica of the genie lamp from the 2019 “Aladdin” looks just like the real thing.

Jasmine-inspired makeup

Let Jasmine inspire your next makeup look with the Disney Aladdin Collection by M.A.C. The line includes shimmery gold blush, pink gloss, and an eyeshadow palette with smoky and neutral shades.

A palace for your cookies

Give your cookies the royal treatment with this regal cookie jar inspired by the 1992 version of the Sultan’s palace.

A LEGO palace set

If you know an Aladdin fan who also happens to love LEGOs, then this kit is a dream. This 193-piece kit has everything they’ll need to build a palace complete with a magic carpet, Jasmine, and Aladdin.

A souvenir T-shirt from Agrabah

You don’t need a passport to get your Agrabah merch. This adult-sized T-shirt is a subtle ode to the two movies.

A cute Abu costume

How adorable is this Abu costume made for babies? If you happen to know a little monkey, this cozy costume is a great gift for Halloween, or let’s be honest, just bedtime.

A colorful Dooney & Bourke bag

Show off how much you love the animated movie with this Dooney & Bourke crossbody bag. It has slots for your cell phone, credit cards, and more, and the strap is adjustable and removable too.

A Genie backpack

If you’re looking for a whimsical way to carry your stuff, this Genie backpack is the answer to your wishes.

Their own magic carpet

The subtle style of this blue and gold area rug brings the magic carpet style in a way that doesn’t scream Disney.

A genius way to keep your milk and sugar

Keep your creamer chilled and your sugar at the ready with this genius set.

A Cave of Wonders light

Let the Cave of Wonders light up your room with this battery-operated lamp.

A behind-the-scenes book

This is a new novel by bestselling author Aisha Saeed that’s meant to complement the live-action movie and tells the story of Aladdin and Jasmine’s magic carpet ride.

A copy of the new live-action movie

The DVD and digital download comes with bonus features such as bloopers and behind-the-scenes footage.

A copy of the animated classic

If you’re going to watch the new live-action version of “Aladdin,” you should carve out some time to rewatch the 1992 version too. This DVD comes with digital download code, and a sing-a-long version of the movie too.