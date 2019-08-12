‘Aladdin’ producer hints a possible sequel to the Disney live-action movie is in the works

caption Are you ready for a sequel to “Aladdin”? source Disney

INSIDER asked producer Dan Lin on Monday about any potential sequels to the live-action “Aladdin,” which has grossed over $1 billion worldwide.

Lin confirmed to INSIDER he can’t talk about the sequel yet, but that they “feel like there’s more story to tell.”

Disney released two straight-to-video “Aladdin” sequels in the ’90s. The 1994 sequel is called “The Return of Jafar.” Lin says they’re not planning to make “a straight remake.”

The live-action version of “Aladdin” will be available on digital release August 27 and on Blu-ray on September 10.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Disney’s live-action “Aladdin” has grossed over $1 billion at the box office and there is already talk of a sequel underway.

“I can’t talk too much about the sequel just yet, but know that we are hearing fans’ desires to see another ‘Aladdin’ movie and feel like there’s more story to tell,” live-action “Aladdin” producer Dan Lin told INSIDER on Monday.

Disney made two popular direct-to-video sequels for “Aladdin” in the ’90s, “The Return of Jafar” and “Aladdin and the King of Thieves.” The latter involves Aladdin learning that his father is alive.

“I can tell you, that just like with the first ‘Aladdin’ movie, we’re not going to make just a straight remake,” said Lin. “We’re looking at what’s the right story to tell.”

caption Dan Lin says there is more of Jasmine and Aladdin’s story to tell. source Disney

Lin, who was a big fan of the original animated movie growing up, said they’re looking at all of the different ideas that have been out there in the past in order to tell the right story for fans and for them moving forward. In addition to two home video sequels, Aladdin and Jasmine were also featured on a popular animated series that ran for three seasons in the early 1990s.

The live-action “Aladdin” remake, starring Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott, made some big changes from the original and left out some really big moments. One of the biggest omissions was that we didn’t get to see Jafar turn into a big snake to face off against Aladdin.

caption Aladdin faces off against Jafar as a giant serpent at the end of the original 1992 animated “Aladdin.” source Disney

Is that something we could see in a potential sequel?

“I can’t say too much,” said Lin. “I want it to be a surprise, what we want to do next.”

Fans may not need to wait too much longer to hear more about Disney’s upcoming live-action movies. The studio is expected to announce more Disney animated and live-action films at D23 Expo later this month.

The live-action version of “Aladdin” will be available on digital release on Tuesday, August 27 and on Blu-ray on Tuesday, September 10. The Walt Disney Signature Collection version of the animated “Aladdin” will be available on Blu-ray September 10, as well.