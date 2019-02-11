Our first look at Will Smith’s Genie in Disney’s ‘Aladdin’ remake has people seriously questioning the movie

- source
- Disney
- Disney released a new trailer for the coming “Aladdin” live-action remake.
- The CGI version of the Genie, played by Will Smith, was met with strong reactions.
- Many people on Twitter, YouTube, and Reddit expressed a lot of doubt about the new design of the iconic character.
Disney is working its way through a roster of live-action remakes of its classic animated movies, and “Aladdin” is next on deck.
Following the release of a new trailer during Sunday night’s Grammy Awards, people are feeling dubious about the choice to do a live-action cast with a CGI version of Will Smith as the iconic blue Genie.
First, there were the mixed reactions on Twitter, where people found the Genie either horrifying or just downright uncanny.
Will Smith genie is what appears in my room when I have sleep paralysis pic.twitter.com/NzMDOgvkkz
First look at the blue version of Genie got me like… #Aladdin pic.twitter.com/BhoCJwHLVU
Oh god, Will Smith looks terrible as a CGI Genie. #Aladdin
Just saw the #Aladdin preview. Totally sold up until I saw the genie. pic.twitter.com/kqmQ3IMtC3
Will Smith as the genie looks like what one of those kids from the 90’s Fruit Gushers commercials would look like if they never found a cure for their fruit curse.
This looks like an auto insurance commercial that comes on at 2 am pic.twitter.com/RNyTNAgMBK
The official Disney tweet of the new video was met with a largely negative reaction, too.
I love Will Smith as much as the next person but I just can't get behind him as the Genie. No one will ever do that role better than Robin Williams.
I like Will Smith but his role as Genie ruined the whole movie for me. Lion King will be taking the win pic.twitter.com/2A2GWKVRce
The YouTube video for the new teaser was also met with mixed reactions from users there.
“Ohhh lord this looks questionable,” the third-highest comment, from BicLightersOnly, says.
In December 2018, Entertainment Weekly published an exclusive first look at set photos from the coming movie. Will Smith’s Genie wasn’t blue in those images – instead he looked like, well, Will Smith in a costume. The actor posted the EW cover on Instagram, assuring fans he would be blue in the movie.
At the time, many people were disappointed to see the Genie without his familiar blue hue. But now that we have a look at the new blue Genie in action, reactions are more mixed than ever.
It wasn’t all bad news for Disney, though. Many people were thrilled to see the friendly Carpet at Aladdin’s side and Raja the tiger strutting behind Princess Jasmine.
Fans’ strong feelings for Genie’s character could be due to the emotional link between Disney’s animated movie and the original actor behind the Genie: Robin Williams. The actor died by suicide in 2014 when he was 63 years old.
“Aladdin,” directed by Guy Ritchie and starring Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine and Mena Massoud as Aladdin, arrives in theaters on May 24.