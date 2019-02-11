Our first look at Will Smith’s Genie in Disney’s ‘Aladdin’ remake has people seriously questioning the movie

caption Will Smith plays the Genie in Disney’s new live-action remake of “Aladdin.” source Disney

Disney released a new trailer for the coming “Aladdin” live-action remake.

The CGI version of the Genie, played by Will Smith, was met with strong reactions.

Many people on Twitter, YouTube, and Reddit expressed a lot of doubt about the new design of the iconic character.

Disney is working its way through a roster of live-action remakes of its classic animated movies, and “Aladdin” is next on deck.

Following the release of a new trailer during Sunday night’s Grammy Awards, people are feeling dubious about the choice to do a live-action cast with a CGI version of Will Smith as the iconic blue Genie.

First, there were the mixed reactions on Twitter, where people found the Genie either horrifying or just downright uncanny.

Will Smith genie is what appears in my room when I have sleep paralysis pic.twitter.com/NzMDOgvkkz — Jenny Nicholson (@JennyENicholson) February 11, 2019

First look at the blue version of Genie got me like… #Aladdin pic.twitter.com/BhoCJwHLVU — Heather Concannon (@hmmconcannon) February 11, 2019

Oh god, Will Smith looks terrible as a CGI Genie. #Aladdin — The Young Folks (@TYFofficial) February 11, 2019

Just saw the #Aladdin preview. Totally sold up until I saw the genie. pic.twitter.com/kqmQ3IMtC3 — Sam (@_SamanthasLife) February 11, 2019

Will Smith as the genie looks like what one of those kids from the 90’s Fruit Gushers commercials would look like if they never found a cure for their fruit curse. — Jhonen Vasquez (@JhonenV) February 11, 2019

This looks like an auto insurance commercial that comes on at 2 am pic.twitter.com/RNyTNAgMBK — Matt Buechele (@mattbooshell) February 11, 2019

The official Disney tweet of the new video was met with a largely negative reaction, too.

I love Will Smith as much as the next person but I just can't get behind him as the Genie. No one will ever do that role better than Robin Williams. — RELLIK (@xRELLIKx) February 11, 2019

I like Will Smith but his role as Genie ruined the whole movie for me. Lion King will be taking the win pic.twitter.com/2A2GWKVRce — Ricky Pomales (@RickyPomales) February 11, 2019

The YouTube video for the new teaser was also met with mixed reactions from users there.

“Seeing Will Smith as Genie made me miss Robin Williams even more,” one top-voted comment reads. Others said the Genie looked very “different” but they were willing to give him a chance.