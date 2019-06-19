Alamo Drafthouse says its first Los Angeles location will open in July and gives more details about its upcoming subscription plan

caption Rendering of Los Angeles Alamo Drafthouse. source Alamo Drafthouse

On Wednesday, Austin-based theater chain Alamo Drafthouse announced it will launch its first Los Angeles theater in early July.

Alamo Drafthouse Los Angeles will be located at The Bloc, an open-air urban property in the heart of downtown Los Angeles. The 12-screen location will feature a bar in the lobby and kitchen so – like at all the other nearly 40 Drafthouses across the country – moviegoers will be able to eat and drink while watching newly released blockbusters, indie fare, and hard-to-find repertory offerings.

The Los Angeles theater will also be the latest in the chain to offer moviegoers the chance to take part in its movie-ticket subscription program, Alamo Season Pass. The service is currently in beta form and only available at select locations (others include Yonkers, New York and Raleigh, North Carolina). But Drafthouse noted that once the program is available across all its locations, members will be able to see one movie a day, along with being able to reserve seats in advance and other perks.

Alamo Drafthouse founder and CEO Tim League told Business Insider earlier in the year that Alamo Season Pass will launch across all locations by the end of the year and will cost $20 a month in most regions.

The Los Angeles location will also feature a video store. Called Video Vortex, it will offer Blu-rays and DVDs for free rental.

The completion of the Los Angeles location has been seven years in the making for League. The company is also planning to open a Manhattan location by the end of the year.

“After SO MANY years of planning and development, to be opening in Los Angeles with such a strong team of movie-lovers at the helm is absolutely thrilling,” League said in the release.