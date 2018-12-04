Alaska Airlines is selling $39 one-way tickets for only 2 days

Alaska Airlines launched a two-day fare sale on Tuesday with one-way tickets available for as little as $39.

Standout deals include $39 one-way flights between Los Angeles and Las Vegas. Flights between LA and San Francisco can be had for $49 one way.

All sale tickets must be purchased by 11:59 pm PST on Wednesday, December 5, for travel between January 8 and March 6, 2019.

The Seattle-based carrier will make discount tickets available in both its traditional “Main” fare economy cabin as well as in its newly launched “Saver” fare, which is a less restrictive form of the basic-economy product offered by American, Delta, and United.

Even though the sale is nationwide, some of the best deals to be had are out of Los Angeles. For example, Saver fare one-way flights to Las Vegas and San Jose, California, are available for just $39, while traditional Main fare tickets are available for $69. A flight from LA to San Francisco is only slightly more expensive at $49 for the Saver fare and $79 for the Main fare.

caption Saver fare versus Main fare. source Alaska Airlines

There are some conditions that go along with these discounted prices. All sale tickets must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. PST on Wednesday, December 5, for travel between January 8 and March 6, 2019. There are also blackout dates between February 14 and February 25.

In addition, tickets must be purchased 21 days ahead of travel.

Alaska’s Saver fare and other basic economy tickets are discount fare classes within an airline’s economy cabin. As a result, the in-flight service and experience will be the same for Saver fare as it will be for someone who purchased a pricier Main fare ticket. This means passengers who go the Saver route will sit in the same seats and enjoy the same in-flight perks and amenities as everyone else in coach.

Saver fare tickets are not changeable or cancelable, and they will not be eligible for upgrades. Those traveling on Saver fare tickets will also board last. And while you will be able to preselect your seat, it will have to be at the back of the plane.