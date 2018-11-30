Alaska’s governor issued a declaration of disaster after a magnitude 7.0 earthquake hit Anchorage

caption A car stuck in a collapsed road after the Anchorage, Alaska, earthquake. source Eric Zerkel/Twitter

A magnitude 7.0 earthquake hit Anchorage, Alaska, on Friday.

Alaska Gov. Bill Walker issued a declaration of disaster, allowing the Federal Emergency Management Agency and other federal agencies to assist the state.

A major military base in the state was reportedly damaged, in addition to roads, schools, and other infrastructure.

Alaska Gov. Bill Walker issued a disaster declaration following the magnitude 7.0 earthquake that hit Anchorage on Friday.

On Twitter, Walker said he was in contact with the White House and was working with first responders to ensure that everyone is safe. The earthquake reportedly damaged Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, a military facility based in Anchorage, and caused severe damage to roads, tunnels, and schools.

(1/2) After a major earthquake, I have issued a declaration of disaster & I have been in direct contact with the White House. Major General Laurie Hummel & I are now working w emergency responders to make sure Alaskans are safe. — Governor Bill Walker (@AkGovBillWalker) November 30, 2018

(2/2) From the incident command center established at Joint Base Elmendorf and Richardson we are closely monitoring reports of aftershocks and assessing damage to roads, bridges and buildings. My family is praying for yours. God bless Alaska. — Governor Bill Walker (@AkGovBillWalker) November 30, 2018

A declaration of disaster formally permits a range of federal agencies, including the Federal Emergency Management Agency, to assist the state in disaster relief.

The National Weather Service issued a tsunami warning to parts of the state because of the earthquake’s aftershocks. It is posting updates on its Twitter feed.

Other state and federal agencies are in the process of assessing the scope of the damage.

Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport has reportedly opened again after temporarily suspending flight landings. Damage from the earthquake has flooded parts of the airport, according to video footage posted on social media.

