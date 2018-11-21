This town in Alaska won’t see the sun again until January 23

caption The view in Utqiaġvik, Alaska, for the next 65 days. source http://seaice.alaska.edu/gi/observatories/barrow_webcam/

Utqiaġvik, Alaska, had its last sunrise on Sunday, November 18.

Previously known as Barrow, this northern Alaskan city won’t see the sun again for 65 days.

Utqiaġvik has about 4,400 residents who are used to the polar night.

Utqiaġvik, the northernmost city in the US, had its last sunrise on Sunday, November 18.

America's northernmost town, Utqiaġvik, Alaska – formerly known as Barrow – will descend into 65 days of darkness after Sunday's sunset: https://t.co/j9Gw49E0A1 pic.twitter.com/chypGiUwQF — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) November 18, 2018

Previously known as Barrow, this Alaskan city won’t see the sun again for 65 days. The next sunrise will appear on January 23.

Utqiaġvik experiences polar night, which is a period of darkness in the winter with no sunrises that occurs in cities inside the polar circles.

According to Weather.com, “From mid-November through late January, the sun doesn’t rise north of the Arctic Circle due to the tilt of the Earth away from the sun’s most direct radiation.”

Located 330 miles above the Arctic Circle, Utqiaġvik won’t be plunged into complete darkness for the next two months. Instead, it will experience “civil twilight,” which happens when the sun is six degrees below the horizon and creates a little illumination to see things outside. Civil twilight lasts for six hours per night, but it will decrease to three hours per night by the end of December.

Utqiaġvik’s 4,400 residents are used to the polar night. The city is home to a large population of indigenous Iñupiaq people, and also houses several research stations.

Sun has set today in (Barrow) Utqiaġvik, Alaska. It's now 65 consecutive days without a sunrise! The next sunrise happens on January 23rd at 1:04 PM Alaska time. Webcam here: https://t.co/K59BqfP72L #AKwx pic.twitter.com/q2v2H4JgzS — Mark Tarello (@mark_tarello) November 19, 2018

After 65 days without sunlight this winter, residents can look forward to 80 days without a sunset starting in May.

