Alastair Campbell kicked out of the Labour Party after voting Lib Dem

LONDON – Alastair Campbell, the Labour Party’s former head of communications, has been booted out of the party after voting for the Liberal Democrats in last week’s European Parliament elections.

Campbell, who was former prime minister Tony Blair’s head of communications, said on Tuesday that he had been expelled by Labour Party authorities after backing the anti-Brexit Lib Dems on Thursday.

Campbell is an ardent Remainer and advocates the People’s Vote campaign for a new referendum.

In a thread of tweets, Campbell said he was “sad and disappointed” to be kicked out of the party.

Labour – which has promised to deliver Britain’s departure from the European Union – lost swathes of voters to the anti-Brexit Lib Dems and Green Party in the European elections last week.

