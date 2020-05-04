11 albums that have been delayed due to coronavirus

caption Lady Gaga, Sam Smith, and Alicia Keys have all postponed albums due to the coronavirus crisis. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Stephane Cardinale/Getty Images / Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Many major artists have been compelled to postpone upcoming album releases due to the coronavirus pandemic.

These include Lady Gaga’s highly anticipated sixth album “Chromatica,” Alicia Keys’ upcoming self-titled album, and the Dixie Chicks’ first album in 14 years.

Insider rounded up the 11 most notable album delays, so far.

The coronavirus pandemic has affected nearly every corner of everyday life, including most major aspects of the music industry.

Many artists have decided to postpone upcoming albums due to the crisis, including highly anticipated releases like Lady Gaga’s “Chromatica” and the Dixie Chicks’ “Gaslighter.”

Keep reading to see a roundup of the most notable album delays, in no particular order.

Lady Gaga’s sixth studio album, “Chromatica,” was meant to be released on April 10.

caption Lady Gaga announced the release of her sixth studio album in early April.

“Chromatica,” previously and lovingly referred to as “LG6” by Lady Gaga’s fans, was postponed just 22 days after it was finally announced. It has been rescheduled for an unspecified 2020 release date.

“This is such a hectic and scary time for all of us, and while I believe art is one of the strongest things we have to provide joy and healing to each other during times like this, it just doesn’t feel right to me to release this album with all that is going on during this global pandemic,” she wrote on Twitter.

“I know you are disappointed. Probably angry and sad. But I also know that as a fan base … we are the kindness punks. So I ask you to practice that kindness in these trying times.”

Sam Smith changed the name and release date of their third studio album, originally titled “To Die For.”

caption Sam Smith revealed the cover art on February 13, though it’s unclear if it will be changed.

Sam Smith’s third album, originally titled “To Die For,” was slated to drop on May 1. But in late March, the Grammy-winning singer announced that it would be postponed and renamed in light of the pandemic.

“I have done a lot of thinking the last few weeks and feel that the title of my album and imminent release doesn’t feel right, so I have come to the decision to continue working on the album and make some important changes and additions,” they wrote on Twitter.

Smith assured fans the album would still be released in 2020.

HAIM’s third album, “Women in Music Pt. III,” was delayed from April to June.

caption HAIM announced their third album in March.

HAIM’s third album was originally set for an April 24 release, but as the band announced in late March, it was delayed until “later this summer.”

However, with the release of their single “I Know Alone” just a few days later, HAIM announced that “Women in Music Pt. III” would actually be released in June.

“the original plan was to release wimpiii later on this summer well f— that we are gonna release it on june 26th, just in time for summer we can’t wait,” the band wrote on Twitter.

Liam Gallagher’s live album, “MTV Unplugged Live at Hull City Hall,” was meant to be released on April 24.

caption Liam Gallagher announced the release of his live album in March.

“Listen up Brothers and Sisters, due to lockdown my MTV unplugged vinyl wont be ready for 24th April,” Liam Gallagher announced on Twitter. “As soon as the manufacturer is back in action we’lll schedule a new date. I’ll keep you posted. Wash yer hands, scrub yer toes, scratch yer bum and pick yer nose. Stay safe.”

The 1975’s anticipated fourth album, “Notes On A Conditional Form,” was delayed from April to May.

caption “Notes On A Conditional Form” has been teased for more than two years.

The release of “Notes On A Conditional Form,” a companion to The 1975’s previous album “A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships,” has been delayed multiple times. On March 30, the band announced its official (for now) release date of May 22 – but technically did not clarify whether the delay was due to the pandemic.

Alicia Keys’ self-titled seventh album was delayed from March to May.

caption Alicia Keys announced the release of “Alicia” in January.

“Alicia” was originally set to be released on March 20, but Alicia Keys announced its postponement just one day before, along with the postponement of her “More Myself” tour.

“Everyone’s health and safety is the #1 priority! Thank you for your deep love and support, I’ll let you know about new dates as soon as possible,” the singer wrote on social media. “Stay positive! Stay powerful! Keep your frequency high and be kind to one another. I adore u.”

According to details on Apple Music and Amazon, it looks like the album will now be released on May 15.

Kehlani’s sophomore album, “It Was Good Until It Wasn’t,” will now be released on May 8.

caption Kehlani revealed the cover art for “It Was Good Until It Wasn’t” on April 24.

Kehlani hasn’t released a studio album since her 2017 debut “SweetSexySavage,” so fans were disappointed when she revealed they’d have to wait a little longer in March.

“To be transparent i HAD a release date,” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet on March 15. “We’re unable to complete any of our plans or move forward with the album at the moment due to the pandemic. Not thinking about music at the moment, focused on how to just be a good citizen to society at this time. stay SAFE luv y’all.”

Thankfully, the album’s new release date of May 8 was announced just over one month later.

Willie Nelson’s 70th studio album, “First Rose of Spring,” was delayed from April to July.

caption Willie Nelson released the title track from “First Rose of Spring” on February 21.

“First Rose of Spring” was originally scheduled for a April 24 release date. But in March, Willie Nelson’s Facebook page announced the new date: July 3.

Luke Bryan’s seventh studio album, “Born Here, Live Here, Die Here,” was delayed from April to August.

caption Luke Bryan announced his seventh studio album in January. source UMG Recordings

“Born Here, Live Here, Die Here” was originally slated to be released on April 24. In early April, Luke Bryan announced that it will now be released on August 7, alongside the postponement of his tour.

“We are choosing to stay home at this time so we can have fun sharing this music and tour with you this summer,” he wrote on Twitter. “I truly believe that music can provide all forms of emotional connections for everyone and I can’t wait to get on the road and share these new songs with you soon.”

Alanis Morissette’s “Such Pretty Forks in the Road” was meant to be released on May 1.

caption Alanis Morissette announced her ninth studio album in December. source Epiphany Music

Alanis Morissette announced the postponement of her upcoming album via Facebook in April.

“hi everybody with all that is happening in the world at the moment it feels best to press pause on ‘Such Pretty Forks in the Road’ being released may 1,” she wrote. “it’s still coming & in motion…the date will be pushed back just a bit.”

She has since released the single “Diagnosis,” but has yet to announce a new release date.

The Dixie Chicks’ fifth studio album, “Gaslighter,” was also originally meant to drop on May 1.

caption The Dixie Chicks released the album’s lead single in March. source Columbia Records

The recently resurfaced trio announced that “Gaslighter” would be postponed with a press release in April. A new release date for the album has not yet been revealed.