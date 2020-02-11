16 albums we desperately need in 2020

This year has already been pretty solid for music fans, even though it’s only February.

But there are plenty of iconic artists that have been keeping us waiting for years for new music. Hopefully, they’ll return in 2020.

Rihanna, we’re looking at you.

We haven’t heard from some of the most famous artists of the 2010s for three or four years – sometimes even longer. The last time we heard a full-length album from Rihanna, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Childish Gambino, and more was 2016. It’s time.

Keep scrolling to see the 16 albums we’re desperately awaiting in 2020, from the Strokes to SZA.

Rihanna’s last album was 2016’s “Anti,” and she’s left fans clamoring for her ninth studio album ever since.

There’s a reason every time Rihanna posts anything on Instagram, her comments are flooded with fans demanding to know where her new music is – because her eighth album, “Anti,” was a career best, and we need to see how she’ll top it.

We know she’s busy with Fenty and her lingerie line but, please Miss Bad Gal RiRi, we’re begging you: drop the album this year.

Ever since news of Adele’s divorce broke in April 2019, fans have been waiting with bated breath for the sure-to-be emotionally devastating break-up album.

Adele’s first trilogy of albums, “19,” “21,” and “25,” were filled to the brim with heart-wrenching ballads and songs to blast when you were finally over your ex. But Adele’s break-up songs like “Rolling in the Deep,” “Hello,” “Someone Like You,” and “All I Ask” are her bread and butter.

News of her divorce from Simon Konecki broke in April 2019. It’s basically a given that a new Adele album will drop this year, and we should all get ready for the buckets of tears we’re going to shed.

When Cardi B recorded her debut studio album, 2018’s “Invasion of Privacy,” she was pregnant with her daughter and a newlywed. It’s time for an update on her life.

Cardi’s been busy since “Invasion of Privacy” was released two years ago, including raising her adorable daughter Kulture, and releasing the odd single here and there, like “Money,” “Please Me,” and “Press.”

However, we want to hear more from Cardi about motherhood, how married life is treating her, and … we just miss her!

Lady Gaga’s been teasing her sixth album for years.

After a brief, Oscar-winning detour, Lady Gaga is back on track to release her sixth album, her first since 2016’s “Joanne.” We’re not counting “A Star Is Born,” since that was Gaga playing a character, Ally Maine.

While “Joanne” was different from her previous music, an unofficial leaked song appears to show Gaga is returning to her Mother Monster roots.

Bruno Mars’ mega-successful album “24K Magic” was released in 2016 — four years ago!

Thankfully, Mars posted a picture on Twitter of himself at what appears to be a studio in October, so new music can’t be far off. Songs like “That’s What I Like” and “24K Magic” are just barely out of our heads, which means we need more bangers – yesterday.

Demi Lovato made her much-anticipated return at the Grammys with an emotional new song, and we can’t wait to hear the rest of what she’s been working on.

After suffering a near-fatal overdose in summer 2018, Lovato had rightly been focused on healing and her sobriety. A year and a half later, Lovato performed a heartbreaking ballad, “Anyone,” at the Grammys, her first performance since the overdose. She then went on to perform the national anthem at the Super Bowl, proving that she is back and here to stay.

Lovato also signed with Scooter Braun over the summer, another sign that new music is on the way. It would be her first album since 2017’s “Tell Me You Love Me.”

Donald Glover is expected to release one more album under the Childish Gambino name before retiring it.

Gambino’s last album was 2016’s “Awaken, My Love!” which spawned the now-iconic “Redbone,” though he managed to dominate the music scene in 2018 with “This Is America,” a one-off single that earned four Grammys.

While Glover himself has kept busy, starring in “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” “The Lion King,” and “Guava Island,” we miss hearing him rap – it’s just not the same hearing him sing “Hakuna Matata.”

While he posited to Jimmy Kimmel that he might be done performing as Childish Gambino, it’s speculated that he has one album left under his contract with RCA.

The Strokes have been teasing new music since 2016 — and haven’t released a full-length album since 2013’s “Comedown Machine.”

Guitarist Nick Valensi confirmed to DIY that the band was working on a new album way back in October 2016, but it has yet to be released. Skip to 2018, the band performed together for the first time in years, and announced a global comeback tour. Still, no album.

On New Year’s Eve, they played a show in Brooklyn, and confirmed a new album was on the way in 2020, and played a new song, “Ode to the Mets.”

Kacey Musgraves’ opus “Golden Hour” was released in 2018, and judging by her previous releases, we’re due another album this year.

Musgraves has released five albums in seven years, including two Christmas albums. While “Golden Hour” still hasn’t gotten old in the two years since it was released, we’re always ready for her genre-bending, easy-listening country vibes, especially when this year is shaping up to be a stressful one.

Beyoncé hasn’t released a real solo album since 2016’s “Lemonade.”

Beyoncé has stayed busy, of course, by releasing an immediately iconic Netflix special (“Homecoming“), starring in “The Lion King,” curating its soundtrack, sending what seems like every celebrity on Earth a giant box of Ivy Park apparel, releasing an album with her husband as The Carters (“Everything Is Love”), and raising her three kids.

But the Beyhive, and everyone else, is desperate for the follow-up to “Lemonade.”

After releasing the song of the summer, we’re still awaiting Normani’s debut solo album.

As Nicki Minaj once put it, “Normani is that b—-.” She released the wildly catchy “Motivation” and its nostalgic video last summer, but has largely remained quiet since then, appearing on the soundtracks for “Charlie’s Angels” and “Birds of Prey.”

But we need a full-length album of “Motivation”-level bops, Normani, and soon!

The 1975 has pushed back their follow-up to 2017’s incredible “A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships” twice. It’s now set for April 2020.

“Notes on a Conditional Form” was first supposed to be released “before Reading Festival” in August 2019, but was pushed back to February 2020 – but in January, the band announced they were again changing the date, this time to April 24, 2020.

Throughout the past few months, they’ve released singles from the album, including “Frail State of Mind,” “Me & You Together Song,” and the Greta Thunberg-narrated “The 1975,” all of which have left fans wanting more new tunes.

Country fans have been begging for Sam Hunt’s sophomore album for over five years now.

Hunt has remained largely quiet since he released his debut album in 2014, “Montevallo,” which was a smash hit. His song, “Body Like a Back Road,” achieved cross-over success, and the album was nominated for Album of the Year at the Grammys.

Fans assumed that another album would be fast-tracked due to the success of “Montevallo,” but his second album still hasn’t been released. “Southside” is finally set for an April 2020 release, along with a tour.

Lorde has basically dropped off the face of the Earth since releasing her 2017 album “Melodrama,” and we miss her.

Lorde waited almost four years between her first album, “Pure Heroine,” and her follow-up, “Melodrama,” which means we’re probably a ways away from hearing her third album anytime soon – but that doesn’t mean she can’t bless us all earlier than we thought!

The Weeknd has been releasing singles in the lead-up to his expected fourth album.

The Weeknd’s last full-length album, “Starboy,” was released in November 2016, though he dropped a six-song EP in March 2018 called “My Dear Melancholy,” giving us a taste of what his next era will sound like.

Almost three years to the day after releasing “Starboy,” The Weeknd revealed that the first single from his upcoming album would be called “Heartless.” When it was released in 2019, it almost immediately reached No. 1 – and two days later, he released another song called “Blinding Lights.”

SZA has only released one album: 2017’s “Ctrl.”

SZA’s debut album was a critical and commercial success, garnering her five Grammy nominations, including Best New Artist, Best R&B Song, and Best Rap/Sung Performance.

But since then, she hasn’t released any solo music, just a collaboration with DJ Khaled (“Just Us”) and a song from the “Game of Thrones” companion soundtrack, “For the Throne,” alongside The Weeknd and Travis Scott (“Power Is Power”). She was also part of the “Black Panther” soundtrack with the song “All the Stars,” which was nominated for four Grammys.

However, the singer revealed to Billboard in August 2019 that the album is “coming soon as f—,” so hopefully 2020 will be another big year for her.