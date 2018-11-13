source INSIDER

Police in Albuquerque, New Mexico, are responding to reports of a shooting at a warehouse in the southeastern area of the city. Local news media reported at least three people shot, citing Albuquerque police.

The call was reported at the 3200 block of Broadway SE at 6:15 p.m. local time, about four miles from the city center.

The Albuquerque Police Department said multiple people have been taken to a hospital, and said that “the shooter is currently not in custody.”

The University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center said on Twitter that it received three patients from the incident, all three of whom are in critical condition, according to the hospital.

Police have urged locals to shelter in place while the investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.