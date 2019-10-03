Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise Joins HISA 2019 as Platinum Sponsor

JOHANNESBURG / GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA – Media OutReach – 03 October 2019 – Networking and communication technologies provider, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise has joined the 5th Healthcare Innovation Summit Africa as a platinum sponsor. #HISA2019 will take place on 8-9 October at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg under the theme “Digital Building Blocks for a Patient-Centered Healthcare System.” The event addresses the many healthcare challenges that still exist in Africa, and critically assess the ways in which emerging technology trends can improve healthcare.





Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise is a historical partner of healthcare providers worldwide. ALE contributes to their digital transformation by providing proven communication technologies and digital age networking solutions helping to connect patients, staff, objects, processes, facilities and the healthcare ecosystem to optimize the care pathway.





ALE sector-approach, innovation and co-construction mindset with healthcare professionals are part of the company’s core strategy to reinforce our Healthcare solutions’ relevance.





With the ultimate goal to deliver:

– Simple, efficient and secure communication solutions, on premise, hybrid in the cloud, allowing clinicians to better collaborate and spend better time with the people who matter most — their patients.

– Wired and wireless mission critical networking solutions, enabling secure Io(M)T onboarding and control as well as advanced location-based services and asset tracking





ALE contributes to humanitarian causes through the support of Mercy Ships, an international charity which operates a fleet of hospital ships in developing nations including Africa. ALE’s communications and network are on board to help Mercy Ships to provide the highest level of care to each of their patients and meet the training objectives of their medical professionals.





ALE also supports the South African Team Dimension Data for Qhubeka. Team Dimension Data won in September the Best Corporate Campaign or Initiative in Sport for Good at the Beyond Sport Global Awards 2019 for the work with Qhubeka Charity, aiming to change lives with bicycles.





Ravin Naidu, Regional Director — Southern Africa, ALE commented, “‘Quality healthcare for all’ is envisioned in our National Development Plan 2030 target. ALE is committed to deliver proven, affordable technology solutions to realize this vision. We are excited to be part of HISA2019, as it will be a great platform for us to showcase how our technology solutions can help connect patients, doctors, staff and the healthcare ecosystem.”





About Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

ALE serves more than 830,000 customers worldwide under the Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise brand. Alongside its partners, ALE makes everything connect by tailoring award-winning solutions for your organization – your people, processes and customers — helping your business compete in a digital world.





Key Topics at #HISA2019:

Making NHI a reality with the power of technology.

Precision Medicine: A new era in patient-centered care.

The role of technology in chronic disease management and control.

Digital disruption in the pharmaceutical industry and its impact on the entire spectrum of drug development and clinical trials.

The future of Oncology: Why data and analytics are critical.

Electronic healthcare records: Best practices, challenges, and opportunities.





3 ways to participate:

To register visit: https://www.healthcareinnovationsummit.co.za/register/

To sponsor or exhibit your healthcare technology solutions at the summit visit: https://www.healthcareinnovationsummit.co.za/sponsor-2/

To speak at the conference send an email to events@itnewsafrica.com



