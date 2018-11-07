Boozy apple cider pops are now a thing and they’re a delicious take on your favorite fall drink

caption Yes, alcoholic ice pops. source Frutapop

FrutaPOP makes ice pops with natural fruit, juice, and alcohol.

The pops are available to order online if you are over the age of 21.

They are currently offering a fall line including pumpkin spice and apple cider.

The pops have 5% ABV and are an average of $5 per pop.

Frozen alcoholic drinks are certainly having a moment right now, but you may be surprised to know you can get some of your favorite fall treats delivered to you in alcoholic ice pop form.

FrutaPOP is a company that will send you healthier alcoholic (and non-alcoholic) ice pops in a variety of flavors. They offer non-alcoholic ice pops, coffee pops, and plenty of alcohol-infused choices.

The website brags that they make these pops using natural ingredients without any added sugars. The flavors change occasionally, using seasonal ingredients to make the ice treats.

Their current fall flavors include apple cider bourbon pops that are strong, but sweet and they even have non-alcoholic pumpkin spice cold-brew chocolate coffee pops (starting at $48). The pumpkin spice pops blend fall spices with coffee, Guittard chocolate chips, creamy almond milk, and actual pumpkin.

They also offer some more summery flavors and some year-round treats. If you’re a fan of sweet, creamy coconut and rum, the piña colada pops are also a big hit. Tangy ginger beer stands out in the Moscow mule popsicles and the rosé infused pops are essentially frosé in a flash with a hint of fresh coconut.

If you don’t drink often, you can check out their nonalcoholic frozen fruit juices like pineapple mango and strawberry banana.

Can’t decide on a specific flavor? You can try a few with the POP luck variety pack where they’ll send a variety of their most popular flavors to try.

Their alcoholic pops contain 5% (or less) ABV and come in increments of 12 ($60 for each 12) averaging about $5 per frozen cocktail in stick form.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.