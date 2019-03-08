Aldi Australia just dropped a ton of super-affordable homeware products — and we wish the US was next

caption Aldi. source Ralph Orlowski/Getty Images

Aldi has 17 new special buys available March 9 for its Bedroom Essentials collection in Australia.

The product prices range from $16.99 to $299.

These are only stocked for a limited time.

When most consumers think Aldi, they probably don’t think furniture or home decor – but thanks to an affordable new homeware line, that might be about to change.

On Saturday, the grocery store will be dropping 17 new “special buys” for its Bedroom Essentials collection in Australia. Like their other special buys, there will be a limited stock in stores, and the number of items for sale varies from store to store. Although Aldi US had its own line of home items, the line from Australia has us jealous over some killer deals.

That said, there are some steals dropping Saturday, including bed frames, quilts, mattresses, and more. We’ve rounded up some of the most covet-worthy products for your perusal.

King Bed Frame: $299.

caption King bed frame. source Aldi

A king bed might be an aspirational purchase, but at $299, Aldi makes it more attainable than usual. According to the product description, this gray frame includes flexible slats and solid wooden legs and has a one-year warranty.

Chest of Three Drawers: $100.

caption Chest of three drawers. source Aldi

This three-drawer chest is selling for just under $100 with a one-year warranty. It has drawers on metal runners, solid wooden legs, and is available in white or oak finish.

Australian Wool Quilt: $69.99 to $89.99.

caption Australian Wool Quilt. source Aldi

This quilt is 100% Australian wool. It is “encased in a luxurious japara cover,” and “helps you maintain a comfortable body temperature throughout the seasons.” The king size quilt retails for $89.99, the queen size quilt retails for $79.99, and the single size $69.99.

Mirrored Shoe Cabinet: $100.

caption Mirrored shoe cabinet. source Aldi

This shoe cabinet has four compartments and holds up to 24 pairs of shoes. It has mirrored door fronts and retails for just under $100.

A Mattress in a Box: $199 to $299.

caption The mattress comes in a box. source Aldi

These mattresses start at $199 for a double and feature 100% polyester jacquard quilted fabric and a memory foam pillow top comfort layer with luxury pocket springs.

Wool Blend Pillow: $16.99.

caption Wool blend pillow. source Aldi

Easily the most affordable item in the collection, the wool blend pillow is $16.99. It’s made from Australian wool and “covered with cotton japara and finished with a piped edge.”