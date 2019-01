Aldi is releasing heart-shaped and chocolate-flavored cheeses just in time for Valentine’s Day

caption Two of the new cheeses at Aldi come in heart-shaped packaging. source Aldi

Aldi is selling four new cheese varieties to celebrate Valentine’s Day this year.

Two of the new cheeses are heart-shaped and covered with red wax and the two round varieties come in cinnamon and cranberry flavors, each retails for $3.99.

Aldi is also selling a variety of limited edition Valentine’s Day-themed products like chocolate wine and heart-shaped brioche bread.

All of these limited edition Valentine’s Day items will be on sale January 30 in select Aldi locations.

Many people are just now beginning to unwind their holiday twinkle lights and make their resolutions for the new year, but Aldi is already looking ahead to the next holiday celebration.

The supermarket will be selling new, seasonal Happy Farms cheeses for Valentine’s Day, with four new varieties fit to complete any holiday charcuterie board. Each of these cheeses will retail for just $3.99.

caption The cheese is limited edition. source Aldi

There are two heart-shaped cheeses that will be available at select locations – Happy Farms Preferred Mature Cheddar Classic English Cheese and Happy Farms Preferred Wensleydale with Raspberries and White Chocolate. Both are wrapped with a classic (and festive) red wax coating and they look every bit as romantic as a box of chocolates.

caption The cheese contains cranberries. source Aldi

Aldi is also dropping two more limited edition types of cheese in its Happy Farms Preferred Valentine’s Day cheese line, though they aren’t heart-shaped: the Happy Farms Preferred Wensleydale with Cranberries and the Happy Farms Preferred Creamy Cinnamon Cheese with Raisins and Diced Apple.

caption This cheese is 90 calories per serving. source Aldi

This isn’t the first time Aldi has released special seasonal cheeses. Last year, the supermarket sold a cheese advent calendar last month with 24 pieces of imported cheeses, one for each day leading up to Christmas.

Aldi is also releasing other limited edition heart-shaped and chocolate-flavored products

caption It’s filled with chocolate chips. source Aldi

Aldi will also be releasing Specially Selected Heart-Shaped Chocolate Chip Brioche that retails for $4.99. In addition, they’ll be stocking shelves in select locations with The Chocolate Cellar Chocolate Red Wine, which retails for just $7.99 and heart-shaped Reggano Valentine’s Day Pasta, which retails for $1.99

These cheeses and other specialty products are on sale starting January 30 and they will only be available for a limited time.

For more great stories, head to INSIDER’s homepage.