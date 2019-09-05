Aldi is selling a pizza made out of macaroni & cheese and it’s only $4

Ian Burke
The new macaroni and cheese pizza from Aldi costs just four dollars.

Aldi

Calling all carb lovers: You can now get a pizza made out of mac & cheese at Aldi – and it’s only $4.

Mama Cozzi’s Thin Crust Macaroni & Cheese Pizza features cheddar cheese sauce, macaroni, and a blend of mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, all on a pizza crust.

Mama Cozzi's Macaroni & Cheese Pizza features cheddar cheese sauce, macaroni, and a blend of mozzarella and cheddar cheeses.

Aldi

The pizza, which bakes in 15 minutes, is currently on retail at Aldi for $3.89.

Mama Cozzi’s also sells a version of the mac & cheese pizza that’s topped with crispy bacon.

“This is an ALDI Find and will only be available for a limited time,” Morgan Abercrombie, a spokesperson for the company, told Insider.

“This is a way to surprise shoppers with trendy new products and also an opportunity to test out new products that could become part of everyday selection,” she added.

If mac & cheese isn’t your thing, Aldi has plenty of other unique and affordable products currently available in stores.

Fom $9 pomegranate mimosas to booze-flavored salsas, the supermarket giant has got you covered for fall.

