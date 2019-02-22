RANKED: Here are the 13 grocery stores, from Aldi to Trader Joe’s, that are actually winning on price

caption Aldi is the winner when it comes to price in the grocery business. source Business Insider/Hayley Peterson

Grocery chains like Aldi, Trader Joe’s, and Walmart are battling to win over budget shoppers.

Customer data company dunnhumby has released a ranking of which grocery brands are actually winning when it comes to offering the lowest prices.

Aldi tops the list, along with some lesser-known names.

Grocery giants are battling to win the loyalty of budget shoppers.

As Amazon beefs up its food business and Aldi plots its American takeover, the competition is tighter than ever. But, the biggest names don’t necessarily line up with the best savings.

In a January report on the grocery business, customer data company dunnhumby used publicly available financial data and a survey of 7,000 households to analyze customers’ perception of which stores offer lower prices than other retailers across the US.

“Despite the wealth of commentary in the news committed to customer needs surrounding convenience, digital and having the most on-trend products, price remains more important to most shoppers – even those who have higher than average income,” the report states.

Here are the top 13 brands that are winning on price:

13. Sam’s Club

12. Peapod

11. H-E-B

10. Amazon

9. Lidl

8. Walmart Neighborhood Market

7. Trader Joe’s

6. Walmart

5. Costco

4. Food 4 Less

3. WinCo Foods

2. Market Basket

1. Aldi