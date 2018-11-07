Aldi’s wine Advent calendar is now available in the US — and it’s every wine lover’s dream

caption The calendar has 24 bottles of wine. source Aldi

Aldi’s wine Advent calendars first debuted in the UK in 2017.

The wine Advent calendar is now available in the US.

The calendar has 24 bottles of wine and prices vary based on location.

Aldi also offers a cheese Advent calendar at a lower cost.

It may be too early for some of us to break out the holiday playlists and multicolored lights, but Aldi is already prepared for the most wonderful time of the year.

The supermarket’s popular wine Advent calendar is officially available at select Aldi locations around the US. The calendars were sold in the UK last holiday season and, because of their rousing success, are expanding stateside.

The Advent calendars come with 24 mini bottles of wine for the first 24 days of December. The price of the calendar varies by location and the calendar is filled with white, red, and bubbly varieties of Aldi’s famous wines.

The calendars are not available at all Aldi locations. As Good Housekeeping noted, some states have laws against selling alcohol in supermarkets, so some shoppers may have to miss out on the festive calendar.

Still, worry not: Aldi has also debuted a cheese Advent calendar at only $12.99. The festive calendar includes 24 mini pieces of imported cheese.

caption You’ll get 24 mini cheeses for $12.99. source Aldi

Paired together or enjoyed separately, these calendars are the perfect way to kick off the holiday season.

The boozy calendars sold out quickly in the UK, so wine aficionados should expect the same response in the US.

