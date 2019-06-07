Alec Baldwin says he’s ‘so done’ playing Trump on ‘Saturday Night Live’

caption Alec Baldwin says he doesn’t want to play Donald Trump on “Saturday Night Live” anymore. source Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

In an interview with USA Today on Thursday, Alec Baldwin said that he was “so done” with playing President Trump on “Saturday Night Live.”

Baldwin said he couldn’t imagine returning to the show next season since his schedule is getting busier.

When asked who should take over the role for him, Baldwin suggested Darrell Hammond or Anthony Atamanuik.

It looks like Alec Baldwin won’t seek another season as Donald Trump on “Saturday Night Live.”

In an interview with USA Today on Thursday, the actor said he’s “so done” with playing the president on the show.

“I mean, I had a lot of fun with (the cast), and when Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider wrote (Trump sketches in 2016 and 2017), that was new, it was fresh and the ratings were good. But I feel like I’m done with that now. I’m so done with that,” he told the newspaper.

Who else could play Trump?

caption Baldwin suggested Darrell Hammond, left, or Anthony Atamanuik, right, take over the role of Trump on “SNL.” source Getty/Getty

When asked who he would like to take over playing Trump on the show, Baldwin suggested either Darrell Hammond or Anthony Atamanuik. Hammond, a former “SNL” cast member, has played Trump on the show several times in the past, and Baldwin said he “is a far better impressionist than I’ll ever be.”

Atamanuik’s spot-on Trump impression earned him his own show on Comedy Central.

Read more: Darrell Hammond breaks his silence about losing his ‘SNL’ Trump to Alec Baldwin

“So if (Atamanuik) wants the job, it’s his. He can have it. I’ve done that,” Baldwin said.

Baldwin says he “can’t imagine” returning for another season since his schedule is getting busier anyway.

“‘SNL’ just crushes my weekends, and now weekends are going to become much more precious to me because that’s time with my kids,” he said.

Baldwin has played Trump on “SNL” ever since the 2016 presidential election, and won an Emmy for the impression in 2017.