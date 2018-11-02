Alec Baldwin was charged with assault after allegedly punching someone in a parking spot dispute

Alec Baldwin was arrested Friday for punching someone in a parking spot dispute in Manhattan.

The New York Police Department charged him with third-degree assault and harassment.

This isn’t the first time Baldwin has gotten in legal trouble.

Alec Baldwin was arrested at around 1 p.m. Friday for allegedly punching someone in Manhattan’s West Village, the New York Police Department confirmed.

A local ABC affiliate first reported the news.

The dispute was over a parking spot, according to law enforcement officials. Baldwin lives in the West Village.

The New York Police Department charged him with with third-degree assault, which is a misdemeanor, and harassment.

A conviction for assault could get Baldwin up to a year in jail. He could be in court as soon as next week, according to ABC.

caption Alec Baldwin playing president Donald Trump on “Saturday Night Live.” source NBC

Baldwin has a recurring role on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live,” where he plays a caricature of President Donald Trump.

“I wish him luck,” the real Trump said when he learned of the arrest, according to White House pool reports.

Baldwin has been in trouble with the law before.

In 2014, he was arrested for a traffic violation and for disorderly conduct. That case was later dismissed.

He was also arrested in 1995 for a battery case involving a photographer. A jury acquitted him of that case.

This post has been updated.