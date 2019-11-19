Tom Brady’s trainer and business partner Alex Guerrero says the Patriots quarterback believes he could play until he’s 46 or 47

caption Tom Brady. source Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady’s longtime trainer and business partner Alex Guerrero recently said that the Patriots quarterback now believes he could play until he’s 47 years old.

Asked about Guerrero’s comments, Brady was a bit more cryptic, saying, “I am going to keep playing as long as I can.”

Brady has said for some time that his goal is to play until he is 45, but given his success in recent years, no one would be surprised if he continued to push that time frame back.

Tom Brady is already the oldest quarterback in the NFL, but according to his longtime trainer and business partner Alex Guerrero, the Patriots legend has no plans to hang up his cleats anytime soon.

Brady, 42, has said in the past that his goal is to keep playing until he’s 45, but while speaking with WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” on Thursday, Guerrero teased that Brady has already set his sights further into the future.

“I certainly do believe that 45 is a very realistic goal. We talk about it all the time,” Guerrero told the show. “Every year, he just adds another year because he goes in and says, ‘I just feel so good still. I think I’m going to go to 45.’ And I’m like, ‘OK.’ And now he’s like, ‘Alex, I think I can go to like 46 or 47.'”

When asked about Guerrero’s comments, Brady didn’t get too specific but certainly didn’t rule out a run into his late 40s.

“I’m feeling pretty great,” Brady told Jim Gray of Westwood One. “I have the support of Alex and we have a great relationship and we work together a lot. He keeps me feeling good. It’s actually amazing what he’s able to do and accomplish, the two of us together.”

“I am going to keep playing as long as I can,” Brady said. “We’ll see how long it goes. Easier said than done.”

Brady isn’t the only superstar athlete pushing the boundaries of age in the modern era. Fellow great LeBron James recently invoked Brady when asked about his own potential retirement.

“Me and Tom Brady are one in the same,” James said when asked how long he planned on playing. “We’re going to play until we can’t walk no more.”

While playing until 47 might sound like a long shot, it’s tough to doubt Brady, who has proven year after year that he is capable of playing at an elite level regardless of his age, leading the Patriots to four of the past five Super Bowls and winning three of them. Halfway through the 2019 season, Brady and the Patriots are once again favorites to represent the AFC in Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

It’s often said that Father Time is undefeated, but Brady sure seems to be putting up one hell of a fight.

