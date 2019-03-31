Alex Jones said in a deposition that ‘a form of psychosis’ made him believe the conspiracy theory that the Sandy Hook shooting was staged

caption Longtime informal adviser to President Trump Roger Stone (R) and Alex Jones (L) of Infowars speak to cameras outside a hearing where Google CEO Sundar Pichai testified before the House Judiciary Committee at the Rayburn House Office Building on December 11, 2018 in Washington, DC. source Getty Images/Alex Wong

InfoWars host Alex Jones said in a deposition that “a form of psychosis” made him believe conspiracy theories about the Sandy Hook shooting.

Jones faces multiple lawsuits from the families of Sandy Hook victims, and acknowledged in his deposition that the shooting did occur, and that he spread misinformation about it.

He added, however, that he still believes some aspects of the shooting were suspicious.

InfoWars host Alex Jones said in a deposition made public Friday said he now believes that a massacre at the Sandy Hook elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut, in 2012 really happened – and that “a form of psychosis” made him believe the conspiracy theory that it was staged.

The parents of 10 Sandy Hook victims have sued Jones over his repeated false claims throughout the years that the deadly shooting was a hoax, the survivors were “crisis actors,” and the children who were killed did not exist.

On Friday, the parents’ attorneys posted Jones’ entire deposition on YouTube, for “transparency” reasons, they said.

In the deposition, Jones said he now believes the deadly shooting did happen, though he still believes some aspects of the shooting were suspicious.

“I still have questions about Sandy Hook,” he says. “I’ve had a chance to believe that children died, and it’s a tragedy. But there are still real anomalies in the attempt to basically keep it blacked out that generally, when you see that in government, something’s being covered up.”

Throughout the deposition, Jones can be seen brushing aside accusations that his actions contributed to the pain felt by Sandy Hook victims’ families.

He also said his false claims about the massacre were due to “psychosis.”

“I, myself, have almost had like a form of psychosis back in the past where I basically thought everything was staged, even though I’m now learning a lot of times things aren’t staged,” Jones said in the deposition. “So I think as a pundit, someone giving an opinion, that, you know, my opinions have been wrong, but they were never wrong consciously to hurt people.”

Beyond just the multiple lawsuits filed by parents of Sandy Hook victims, Jones has also been kicked off a number of major social-media platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Spotify.