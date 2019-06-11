Alex Morgan comforted a crying Thai player after Team USA’s 13-0 smackdown of Thailand in its first match of the World Cup

source via Fox/FIFA

The U.S. Women’s National Team beat Thailand 13-0 in their opening match of the World Cup.

After the match, Alex Morgan, who scored five goals, was seen comforting Thailand’s Miranda Nild.

Nild and Morgan know each other as they both attended the University of California-Berkeley.

Alex Morgan led the way, scoring five goals, then afterward, showed some good sportsmanship when she comforted an upset player on Thailand.

As the two sides shook hands after the match, Morgan was seen hugging Thailand’s Miranda Nild, appearing to offer some words of encouragement as Nild got choked up.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Grant Wahl, Morgan knows Nild, who, like Morgan, attended the University of California-Berkeley.

“I just met her in the hallway, so it’s already friendly,” Morgan told Wahl. “I introduced myself to her. I was the proactive one, so I already have the edge on that. I’m really excited to see some fellow Cal Bears … For Miranda, it’s just such a great opportunity. She’s a player that’s shown really well with the Thai team.”

During and after the match there was some debate as to whether Team USA should have relented to keep from running up the score. After the match, many of Fox’s analysts agreed that it is more disrespectful to an opponent stop trying.

The U.S. is set to play Chile next while Thailand faces Sweden.