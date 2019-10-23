USWNT star Alex Morgan just announced that she’s pregnant on social media

US women’s national team (USWNT) star Alex Morgan announced that she and her husband, Los Angeles Galaxy midfielder Servando Carrasco, are expecting their first child.

In her Instagram post, Morgan revealed that the couple is having a girl and that she’s due in April of 2020.

As expected, many in the sporting world have already flooded social media with messages of congratulations for the couple.

With the Tokyo 2020 Olympics kicking off in late July, the prolific USWNT scorer could potentially return in time to suit up for the USWNT, but whether or not that is her intention remains to be seen.

Morgan took to social media Wednesday afternoon to reveal the big news, posting that she and Carrasco are welcoming the “newest member of the Carrasco family” and that they “are already in love.” In the caption, Morgan also revealed that the couple is having a girl.

Morgan has been a star for the USWNT since her international breakout during the 2011 World Cup in Germany. Making her name donning the number 13, Morgan has earned 169 caps, two World Cups, and an Olympic gold medal in her eight years with the world’s best squad. The 30-year-old’s 107 goals in that span puts her in a tie with USWNT great Michelle Akers for fifth on the national team’s all-time leading goal scorers list.

Morgan kisses husband Carrasco after winning the 2019 World Cup.

Her husband is a star on the pitch in his own right. A nine-year Major League Soccer (MLS) veteran, Carrasco has accumulated 90 starts and played for five different teams throughout his professional career. He and Morgan met while they were both leading their teams at University of California-Berkley and tied the knot in 2014 after many years of dating.

As expected, many in the sporting world have already flooded social media with messages of congratulations for the couple.

Congratulations to @alexmorgan13 and Servando on the new addition to the family! https://t.co/ED7wYZNE8J — Orlando Pride (@ORLPride) October 23, 2019

ALL THE TEARS OF JOY ❤️ The #USWNT (and Carrasco) fam is growing and we could not be more excited! Congrats @alexmorgan13 and Servando! https://t.co/3u5OWa0uzE — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) October 23, 2019

According to her Instagram post, Morgan is due in April of next year. With the Tokyo 2020 Olympics kicking off in late July, the prolific scorer could potentially return in time to suit up for the USWNT. At the end of last month, fellow Orlando Pride striker Sydney Leroux recently returned to play in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) just three months after giving birth to her second child. Similarly, former USWNT star Amy Rodriguez bounced back relatively quickly after having each of her two sons.

Whether Morgan has any interest in returning to the national team in time for the Olympics remains to be seen, but the entire soccer world will certainly be anxiously awaiting her return.