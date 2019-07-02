Alex Morgan pretended to sip tea after a goal against England in the World Cup, and then fans sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to her

caption Alex Morgan sips tea to celebrate her goal against England. source Jean-Philippe Ksiazek/AFP/Getty Images

On her 30th birthday, Alex Morgan scored during the semifinal against England in her sixth World Cup.

After knocking in a header, Morgan pretended to sip a cup of tea before getting mobbed by teammates.

Afterward, as play continued, the crowd sang “Happy Birthday” to her.

Follow all of our Women’s World Cup coverage here.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Alex Morgan had an eventful sequence on her 30th birthday during the US Women’s National Team’s semifinal match against England at the World Cup.

In the 30th minute, Morgan scored the second goal for the US on a beautiful header set up by Lindsey Horan.

After Morgan buried the ball, she celebrated by pretending to sip a cup of tea – a relevant goal celebration against England, particularly so close to July 4, U.S. Independence Day.

Alex Morgan scores her first goal since the opening game and retakes the lead in the Golden Boot race (6 goals, 3 assists) She's the first player in #FIFAWWC history to score on her birthday ???? pic.twitter.com/EGWBNIyaxI — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 2, 2019

Moments later, as play continued, the U.S.-heavy crowd sang “Happy Birthday” to Morgan.

Twitter loved Morgan’s celebration.

SHOW ME A TEAM THAT HAS BETTER CELEBRATIONS THAN THE USWNT NEVER MIND I DID THE RESEARCH FOR YOU THERE ARE NONE https://t.co/gHiQ6yl8ti — Clint Smith (@ClintSmithIII) July 2, 2019

rt if you just want to be alex morgan when you grow up pic.twitter.com/BgwyeJC7NF — tobin heath stan acct (@its_whitney) July 2, 2019

Sip it. Dump it in the harbor. ☕️#TourDeFour pic.twitter.com/dbNFqywnIM — The American Outlaws (@AmericanOutlaws) July 2, 2019

With the goal, Morgan moved back into the lead for the Golden Boot and scored her first goal since Team USA’s opening rout of Thailand.