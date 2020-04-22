20 examples of Alex Morgan’s competitive drive that has made her a USWNT icon

View this post on Instagram

I know it's a weird thing to admit, but I've always wanted to be pregnant. I wasn't sure about the whole mom thing, but pregnancy always looked so beautiful to me. It was a dream of mine, to feel my body change as a little human 100% depends on me for life. Some of the dream probably came from the fear of possibly not being able to have a healthy pregnancy, or from never having "my body" back. I think these fears inside of me ignited my passion of pregnancy even more. The last nine months have exceeded all hopes and expectations I had and then some. For all the pregnant(and post-partum) mommas, you are so beautiful. Each body, story, and journey is different and just as beautiful.