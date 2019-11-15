Jimmy Fallon resurfaced a video of Alex Rodriguez calling now-fiancée Jennifer Lopez his dream date 21 years ago

- Alex Rodriguez appeared on NBC’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Thursday and was shown a video of himself from 1998.
- In the video, a reporter asked the athlete about his dream date and without hesitation he said, “Jennifer Lopez. Hopefully you can find me a date with her.”
- “That means that dreams actually do come true in America,” Rodriguez, who got engaged to Lopez in March 2019 after dating for two years, said after seeing the video. “It took me 20 years.”
- Rodriguez also poked fun at himself for being “that cocky and that confident” at that age.
- Watch the video below (Fallon shows the old footage at 1:30).
