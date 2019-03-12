Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez posted touching photos of their beach engagement

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez announced their engagement Saturday.

Rodriguez proposed during the couple’s vacation to the Bahamas.

Both Rodriguez and Lopez shared photos of their beach engagement on Tuesday.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have shared the first beautiful photos of their beach engagement.

Rodriguez, the 43-year-old former New York Yankee, proposed Saturday during the couple’s trip to the Bahamas and shared an image on his Instagram Tuesday showing the exact moment he put the ring on Lopez’s finger. Lopez, 49, can be seen covering her mouth in shock.

“Locking it down,” Rodriguez captioned the photo and added #futuremrsrodriguez.

Lopez shared a series of images from the proposal on her Instagram that showed Rodriguez opening the ring box, putting the ring on her finger, and the couple kissing.

The couple announced their engagement Saturday by posting the same photo of Lopez’s new ring. Experts at James Allen told INSIDER that the ring is estimated to be worth more than $1 million.

The two have been dating since 2017.

“I can’t believe it’s been two years,” Rodriguez wrote on their two-year anniversary in February 2019. “Only 730 days, which have flown by, but it feels like we have been together forever. We are meant to be, and how much you mean to me cannot be put into words.