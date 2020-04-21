There is skepticism that Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez can raise the money needed to buy the Mets

caption Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. source Ben Gabbe/Getty Images

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are reportedly interested in buying the New York Mets.

According to one report, there is skepticism within the MLB community that the Hollywood power couple, who have an combined estimated net worth of $700 million, could raise the money needed to buy the Mets.

The team is valued at $2.4 billion, according to Forbes.

While Derek Jeter created an ownership group to raise money to buy the Miami Marlins in 2017, the Marlins were half the price of the Mets, and Jeter didn’t raise money during a pandemic.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are interested in buying the New York Mets, Variety’s Scott Soshnick first reported on Monday night.

The power couple reportedly retained JPMorgan Chase to raise money for a big, with one source telling The New York Post of their interest: “It’s real.”

The development came after Rodriguez was rumored to be interested. He told Jimmy Fallon in March that he grew up a Mets fan, saying, “If the opportunity came up, I would certainly look at it.” He joked that Fallon could help him, as he needed a “partner.”

However, according to MLB Network insider Jon Heyman, there is great skepticism that Rodriguez and Lopez could raise the money needed to buy the Mets. The team is valued at $2.4 billion by Forbes.

Heyman said one executive put the chances at “zilch.”

There’s some skepticism about A-Rod coming up with the funds to buy the Mets. Referring to the $2.6B price tag, one baseball executive says: “The chances of someone giving him that kind of money are zilch.” — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) April 21, 2020

While Derek Jeter was able to organize a bid for the Miami Marlins by creating an ownership group to go in on the purchase together, Heyman noted that the price tag for the Mets is almost double that of the Marlins.

And Jeter didn’t purchase the team during a pandemic.

While Jeter came up w/the $ to buy the Marlins, and A-Rod has a rich partner (J-Lo), a baseball exec/A-Rod skeptic pointed to differences: 1. The Marlins aren’t the Mets (at 1.2B they cost about half as much) 2. The timing for raising $ isn’t good, and 3. Jeter’s rep is pristine. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) April 21, 2020

According to The New York Post, Rodriguez and Lopez have a combined net worth of about $700 million.

New York billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen was reportedly in talks to buy 80% of the Mets at $2.6 billion from the Wilpon family. The deal fell through after Cohen sought to change the terms of the deal, according to Soshnick.