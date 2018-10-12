Alex Rodriguez was ‘cleaning out storage’ and found a signed Jennifer Lopez photo from almost 20 years ago

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez attended the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards in 2018.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez attended the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards in 2018.
Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV

  • Alex Rodriguez took to Instagram on Thursday to share an image of a signed Jennifer Lopez photo that he got from the singer almost two decades ago.
  • “#TBT to almost 20 years ago when a big time global pop superstar signed a pic for a young ball player #lifecanbeafunnythingsometimes#pictureperfect #keepsake #jlo,” Rodriguez wrote.
  • In response, Lopez shared the photo on her Instagram and said: “Wow!! Had to repost!!! He found this cleaning out storage!!”
  • The couple has been going steady since they reportedly started dating in early 2017.
  • Look at the photo below.

