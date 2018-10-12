Alex Rodriguez was ‘cleaning out storage’ and found a signed Jennifer Lopez photo from almost 20 years ago

- source
- Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV
- Alex Rodriguez took to Instagram on Thursday to share an image of a signed Jennifer Lopez photo that he got from the singer almost two decades ago.
- “#TBT to almost 20 years ago when a big time global pop superstar signed a pic for a young ball player #lifecanbeafunnythingsometimes#pictureperfect #keepsake #jlo,” Rodriguez wrote.
- In response, Lopez shared the photo on her Instagram and said: “Wow!! Had to repost!!! He found this cleaning out storage!!”
- The couple has been going steady since they reportedly started dating in early 2017.
- Look at the photo below.
