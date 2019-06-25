Alex Rodriguez didn’t know half the people at his Met Gala table but did remember that Kylie Jenner talked about ‘lipstick and how rich she is’

Alex Rodriguez said he didn’t really know the people sitting at his Met Gala table, but he recalled Kylie Jenner talking about beauty and her wealth.

“We had a great table,” Rodriguez told Sports Illustrated in an interview published Tuesday. “The black guy from ‘The Wire’ – Idris Elba, yeah, and his new wife. Some famous singer next to me, I don’t know what her name is. Versace – Donatella. We had Kylie and Kendall. And we had an Asian gentleman from ‘Rich Asians,’ the lead. Kylie was talking about Instagram and her lipstick, and how rich she is.”

The former baseball player attended the Met Gala in New York City on May 6 with his fiancée, Jennifer Lopez. Based on his description, he was seated with Elba and his wife, Sabrina Dhowre, as well as Donatella Versace, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and probably Henry Golding.

Kylie Jenner, who has a lucrative beauty line called Kylie Cosmetics, was accompanied by her older sisters Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian West; her mom, Kris Jenner; her mom’s partner, Corey Gamble; and her boyfriend, Travis Scott.

In addition to enjoying Cher’s performance, Rodriguez and Lopez snapped a selfie with Kardashian West and her husband, Kanye West.

Rodriguez wore a Versace suit, black trousers, and a bow tie. In a behind-the-scenes video posted on his YouTube channel, the 43-year-old explained how he prepared for the Met Gala.

“I used to exercise for big games against the Red Sox,” Rodriguez said while lifting weights in the footage. “Now I exercise not to look fat at the Met Ball.”

The MLB analyst went on to say that during the weekend leading up to the event, he stayed clear of carbs and sugars, did yoga in the day and at night, and went running in Central Park.

“I have this crazy pink tuxedo that Jennifer and Versace’s making me wear, and I need to lose exactly 6 1/2 pounds,” he said. “I’m taking two yoga classes, and I’m riding the stairs for an hour. And I haven’t eaten in 24 hours. After ‘Sunday Night Baseball,’ I couldn’t even complete a sentence, I was so hungry.”