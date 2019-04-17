Alex Rodriguez says that he practiced his proposal to Jennifer Lopez 3 days in a row because he ‘wanted the sunset to be perfect’

Alex Rodriguez appeared on NBC’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Tuesday and detailed his proposal to Jennifer Lopez, which took place in the Bahamas in March 2019.

The former athlete said that he planned the proposal “for about six months” and was “nervous” and “excited” for the moment.

Alex Rodriguez revealed that he practiced his proposal to Jennifer Lopez three days in a row because he “wanted the sunset to be perfect.”

“I planned it for about six months,” Rodriguez said during an appearance on NBC’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Tuesday. “It was on the beach in the Bahamas.”

The former athlete joked that he knew he “was in some trouble” because Lopez seemingly dropped hints about a proposal by releasing a song called “El Anillo” (which translates to “The Ring”) and filming an upcoming movie called “Marry Me.” Rodriguez said that he was “nervous” and “excited” to propose to the 49-year-old entertainer, but didn’t want to spill too many details during his late night appearance.

“Prior to me going down on one knee and getting engaged and asking for it, I rehearsed three days in a row because I wanted the sunset to be perfect,” Rodriguez said.

The 43-year-old went on to say that he had his assistant accompany him during each practice run and they made a note of when the sunset occurred each time, that way they could figure out the right moment to propose. Rodriguez also said that he wore his World Series ring for the proposal because he’s kept it on during a few major events in his life.

“I kind of gave [the proposal] away because when she saw me put on the ring, she goes, ‘Where are we going with that ring?'” Rodriguez said.

Lopez and Rodriguez revealed their engagement on March 9 after two years of dating by sharing a photo of the dazzling ring, which gem experts estimate to be worth between $1 million and $4.5 million.

Rodriguez told Fallon that they’re “still celebrating the engagement,” and haven’t started planning out specific details for their wedding. During a recent interview with Z100, Lopez said that they’ve “vaguely” discussed some aspects, but “nothing is set in stone.”

Watch Rodriguez on Fallon in the video below.